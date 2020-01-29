ABINGDON, Va. — Adam Hutchison fell in love with the Washington County countryside just as soon as he decided to take the post as president of Virginia Highlands Community College.
Hutchison started work at the college campus in Abingdon on Jan. 2.
Previously, while in Texas, where he lived with his wife and four children, Hutchison honed his expertise in education. Now, at 46, Hutchison ranks as the seventh president of Virginia Highlands Community College.
“Virginia Highlands has its warts and scars, I’m sure,” Hutchison said with a wry grin. “But it’s a place that has a well-earned reputation for academic quality and care for its students.”
Hutchison came here because he wanted to serve “a rural community college.”
Why’s that?
“I have seen, firsthand, the difference it makes in rural communities to have access to affordable higher education,” Hutchison said. “I have a passion for rural community colleges.”
What’s more, he loves the mountains of Washington County.
“It is a warm, inviting community,” Hutchison said. “And the depth and variety of things to do here really surprised me.”
Hutchison smiled.
“The county has so much to offer — from Bristol to Abingdon and all of the surrounding areas,” Hutchison said. “There’s plenty of shopping and plenty of restaurants and all of those kinds of things. But you’re also minutes away from the lake, the Creeper Trail, Appalachian Trail and trout streams.”
