“What a wonderful day for tourism in Smyth County!” exclaimed Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation during a special ceremony Wednesday in Chilhowie.
McClenny and other members of the state tourism agency joined local officials and residents for the unveiling of the new LOVEworks sign at the H.L. Bonham Regional Development & Tourism Center. This is the second such sign in Smyth and among more than 85 statewide.
Ron Thomason, director of Smyth County Tourism, said the sign will help bring the community together and shows the community’s love for its visitors.
“In the end, it’s all about leadership,” he said, as he offered an emotional introduction of McClenny as “the most passionate, energetic leader he has ever witnessed.” She is so much a part of the state’s tourism efforts with her support, he said.
McClenny said she was in Chilhowie either the day the center opened or immediately after and thought the site of the tourism center was ideal. The historic Bonham House was transformed into the county tourism center around 2006 and is located right off exit 35 of Interstate 81.
“This location is perfect as a gateway to the towns and resources to welcome people from everywhere,” she said. “They will see the sign from the interstate and stop and take pictures.”
McClenny encouraged area residents to come see the sign and take pictures of it, using it as a backdrop for special occasions and when hosting visitors from out of the area.
“These LOVEworks signs create moments to remember,” she said.
The LOVEworks program is a statewide branding initiative designed to promote historic life experiences in Virginia and strengthen awareness of the “Virginia is for Lovers” message.
Virginia Tourism established the LOVEworks Reimbursement program in 2013 and communities across the commonwealth have been constructing LOVE signs to spread the message.
“It’s beautiful,” said Donna Blevins, member of the Chilhowie Town Council and the Smyth County Tourism Board. “The town can be very proud of it.”
David Helms, mayor of Marion where Smyth County’s other LOVE sign is displayed on Hurricane Alley beside the Lincoln Theatre, said the project in Chilhowie had been a longtime project of the tourism board.
Local tourism has turned into regional tourism, said Helms, and visitors are coming to the county all year long.
The sign was designed by Barbara McClellan, who also designed the float used by the county tourism association in parades. Thomason said when he was looking for someone to design the sign, McClellan was his first choice.
McClellan and her team of students who designed the sign can be proud of their accomplishment, Thomason said. He thanked everyone who played a part in this project and his tourism ambassadors for their support.
“This was a huge thing,” coming up with an original design, different from all the others, McClellan said. She enlisted the help of art students and teachers from the high schools and community members.
Gracie Odum, Taylor Farris, Abby Blevins, Ava Tuell, Jay Cathcart, Lynn Thompson and Tim Smith are the students and adults who created the sign along with McClellan, and they acquired the boards from Hunter Danheart with Appalachian Reclaimed. The group includes Marion Senior High School art students and a recent graduate, a Chilhowie High School student, a home-schooled student, a volunteer at the tourism center and a teacher at Marion Senior High.
The team came up with the idea of using pictures from the county’s history related to tourism, including the Lincoln Theatre and Song of the Mountains, Mountain Dew, Hungry Mother State Park, the woolly mammoth and Madam Russell United Methodist Church in Saltville, Mount Rogers, fishing, and motorcycles on the Back of the Dragon. The pictures were painted onto rough-hewn boards and coated for protection. The LOVE letters were then attached standing off the boards for a design about 16 feet long and six feet high.
“It was done exactly as envisioned,” said McClellan.
