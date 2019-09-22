It was a day of fun and games and special awards for members of the 760th Engineer Company of the Army Reserves in Marion during the annual family day on Sept. 8 at Riverbend Park.
CPT Candice Heins of North Carolina, commander, presented awards to members of the company for recent service in Guatemala and for achievements.
The company deployed to Guatemala in May for three months (one month rotating basis) along with the 365th Engineer Battalion in a mission that included building a school. The company will deploy again in June 2020 for up to a year supporting vertical construction in eastern Africa.
Some of the awards that were presented during our family day included:
ARFM - The Armed Forces Reserve Medal is issued to any officer or enlisted member of the United States Army Reserve who completes a total of 10 years of honorable satisfactory service.
ARCAM - The Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal is issued to any officer or enlisted member of the United States Army Reserve who completes a total of three years of honorable satisfactory service.
AAM - The Army Achievement Medal is granted to personnel for outstanding achievement or meritorious service not of a nature that merits the Commendation Medal. Soldiers that received this award did an exceptionally good job during their month-rotation in Guatemala this past summer.
ARCOM - The Army Commendation Medal is a mid-level award that is granted for consistent acts of meritorious service. This award is ranked higher than an AAM. Soldiers that received this award performed exceptionally outstanding through their month rotation in Guatemala.
ARCOTR - The Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon is the Army Reserve is bestowed upon drilling members of the Army Reserve who complete 10 or more consecutive days of active duty training outside of the contiguous United States.
Other awards were presented to community partners who support the Reserves, and the members and their families enjoyed food and games.
