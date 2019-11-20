ABINGDON, Va. — A local Christian mission outreach serving the needs of the less fortunate is celebrating an anniversary.
Ecumenical Faith in Action has continued to be a light in the community since the day it was formed 25 years ago by a handful of people who put their faith into action.
Throughout the years, the nonprofit organization has expanded, becoming a lifeline in the community, giving hope to people who need a helping hand.
Brad Farmer, director of the Abingdon organization, is seeing more and more families in the community struggling to get by.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of families who are using our food pantry each month,” said Farmer. “Last year, we served 825 families each month, and this year that number has increased to 848 families each month.”
Food insecurity is only one part of poverty. The organization also offers a thrift store, financial assistance and free medical care for the uninsured.
“Faith in Action is serving more people than ever before,” said Farmer.
“Over 400 families on average redeem certificates each month to our thrift shop. We pass out over $8,000 in clothing at no charge each month.
“Over the past few years, we have paid out over $3,000 per week in our benevolence ministry. We are able to do this through the donations of individuals and churches in our community and through the proceeds we generate through the sale of items at the New Life Thrift Shop.
“We’re also blessed to have Crossroads Medical Mission set up their bus on the first four Tuesdays of each month and see patients at no charge. So far this year, Crossroads has seen an average of 50 patients per month just at our location alone,” he said.
Humble beginnings
Kathi Lowe, who was instrumental in forming the nonprofit organization, said it was nothing short of a miracle when the ministry took off in 1994.
“I had sat on a church pew many years listening to the sermons and thinking about how I would love to help people help others,” said Lowe, who served as director for Faith in Action for 18 years, followed by Larry Bays, who served as director for seven years. Farmer became the director last January.
“I knew if I was thinking this, I was sure other people felt the same way,” said Lowe.
“After talking with a few pastors in town, we just pulled it together. It was like a miracle — just one of those things that happened at the right place, at the right time.
“It was just a matter of letting people know who to help and how to help. The volunteers were ready to go. It kind of exploded.”
Faith in Action began serving the community with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Highlands Community Services and a group of local pastors from various churches.
“While its initial focus was to train volunteers to assist families who had children with disabilities, it soon broadened to helping the churches develop local ministries that introduced them to understanding who in our community needs help and how to provide that help,” she said.
Lowe explained, “There already was a Stone Soup Food Pantry being operated by several churches at the time, but they wanted to expand their services to include other congregations and other forms of assistance. It was only natural for the two ministries to combine efforts. Thus, Ecumenical Faith in Action was born.”
The mission of the organization has always been to respond to the needs of individuals in the community who are experiencing crisis.
“Crisis comes in many forms,” said Lowe. “A child who needs medication and can’t get it because her father was laid off and it’s financially out of reach; a daughter trying to help her mom fight cancer but cannot afford gas to get her to her treatments; or a single dad of three boys in the depths of depression who knows of no way out of the loss of a career.
“The stories go on and on.
“The only thing I had to do from day one was to unlock the door. God just did His work,” Lowe said.
‘Love your neighbors’
The “love your neighbors” ministry adopted by the outreach program would not be possible without the donations, community support and the labor of many trained volunteers.
“Many volunteers have been with the ministry for more than 25 years, and they come in all ages and from many different backgrounds,” said Lowe.
Marty Swan has volunteered with Faith in Action since the day it opened. Other faithful volunteers are Bill McCall, Stan Thornsbury and Doris Hearl, whose familiar voice is heard answering the phone several days each week.
It’s also a community effort for many local churches and organizations.
Each November, students at E.B. Stanley Middle School collect cans of food to donate to Faith in Action to help with Thanksgiving meals for the clients.
Members of Troops 70 and 222 and Cub Scout Pack 20, all of the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, delivered nonperishable food to the organization last Saturday after completing a Scouting for Food campaign.
Making connections
Perhaps the most important part of Ecumenical Faith in Action, said Lowe, is connecting people who care with people in need.
“There are so many stories — new ones every day — but one story in particular touched my heart,” Lowe said.
“An elderly widow lived alone in an old farm house in the midst of a very cold winter,” she said. “She was keeping warm by her fireplace because she had run out of oil and could not afford to refill her tank. Her chimney caught fire, and the firemen told her not to light it again because it was in such disrepair. A neighbor noticed that she was trying to stay warm by sitting in her car in the early hours of the morning, running it just long enough, then turning it off to save gas. The caring neighbor called Faith in Action, and, because of the outstanding support of our donors, we were able to have her oil tank filled that very day.
“To sum it up, volunteers, donors and recipients are equally blessed when they put their faith in action,” said Lowe.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Each family can visit the pantry one time per month. The service is open to families that receive food stamps or meet the USDA guidelines for income per month.
To learn more about services, volunteer opportunities, or to donate items, call 276-628-4813 or visit the food pantry at 798 Hillman Highway.
