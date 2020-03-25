GLADE SPRING, Va. — Chef Bradley Griffin got a wild-hair idea a year ago, and he didn’t let go of it until he came up with his own hot sauce recipe.
“It was like, ‘I want to make hot sauce, I could make hot sauce, let’s make hot sauce and sell hot sauce,’” he said in a comic tone.
What may have started out as a daydream has wound up as a new business venture for the Glade Spring entrepreneur, who owns and operates Sarah Jean’s Eatery in the town square.
After months of working to meet health regulations, Griffin was approved by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services two weeks ago to market his first handcrafted hot sauce online and in the restaurant.
“I hope to have the bottles on store shelves one day, but for now, I’ll introduce it locally at the Glade Spring Farmers Market and on Tuesdays at the Abingdon Farmers Market.
“I think it’d be cool to get a bottle in all 50 states,” Griffin said.
“We hope this thing will snowball and people will tell their friends about it. I’d love to see it in restaurants and stores throughout the country, but that’s a dream right now.”
The local product made in small batches is being sold as “Green Label Hot Sauce” and marketed by Wallowing Whistlepig Sauce Co., a business the chef and his father, Dean Griffin, have created.
The chef said it’s a funny coincidence that a former restaurant in the town square operated under the same Whistlepig name.
“I think I may be among only a few people around here who still calls groundhogs ‘whistlepigs.’ I think it may be a New England thing to call them that. We added the word ‘wallowing’ just because it seemed to fit well. I’ll make some good conversation.”
Eventually developing about seven varieties of hot sauce is not far down the pike for the chef.
“This summer, three more hot sauce recipes will be submitted for approval by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. By next summer, I should be producing the additional varieties,” he said.
His next recipes will follow a Texas Pete style of hot sauce that uses fermented peppers.
“I grew up on eating Texas Pete on my food.”
Griffin will soon introduce habanero-based sauces and potlikker sauce — sauce made from the liquid that is left behind after boiling greens.
It was his love for the flavors of hot sauce that prompted Griffin to concoct his first recipe.
“I love a good vinegar-based sauce, and the next ones will be in that realm and style, but this first one is an all-purpose, not overwhelming sauce.”
As Griffin stirred five pots of sauce ingredients in the kitchen of his eatery, he disclosed a few of the ingredients that make his versatile sauce good for “putting on everything from eggs and adding to chocolate cake.”
The food connoisseur said he was looking for a sauce that’s “approachable, but not overwhelmingly hot.”
“Jalapenos are a good middle-of-the-road pepper,” said Griffin, who adds an interesting blend of cinnamon, hibiscus and galangal to achieve the unique flavors in the hot sauce.
“The Green Label is a smoky hot sauce. The more you eat it, the bigger the heat will build, but it never gets super-duper in-your-face,” he said.
“I served chicken pot pie Pop-Tarts the other day, and I sprinkled the sauce on top of them. I haven’t found a use for it yet that I didn’t like.
“I love adding the hot sauce to chocolate cake and desserts. A few dashes gives you a pepper flavor — chili and chocolate work really well together.
“I’ve used the sauce on pork tenderloin served with a spicy honey. It’s a popular dish here at the restaurant.”
Consistent with his passion for farm-to-table foods, Griffin also wants to market three varieties of kombucha tea, a fermented, slightly alcoholic, sweetened black or green tea known to have many wellness properties. He will work with Virginia Tech’s Food Innovations Program to help develop the tea varieties.
If his new business goes well, he’ll look at expanding the processing location, which, for now, is the kitchen at his restaurant.
“For now, the hot sauce company is my baby. Every bottle is bottled by me, every label is applied by me, and every bottle is sealed by me. Every step of this process — from cutting the peppers to filling the bottles — is all done by me,” said Griffin.
“And I’m fired up about this new business venture.”
