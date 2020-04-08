Last week, Ballad Health became among the first health care systems in the nation to deploy rapid testing for COVID-19.
The regional health system announced last Wednesday it has acquired the technology to get test results within hours instead of days, according to a written statement. The test technology was developed by the diagnostics company Cepheid.
“Ballad Health has been working hard to serve the needs of the community during this trying time, and finding ways to streamline testing for COVID-19 has been one of our top priorities,” said Brad Price, senior vice president and chief integration officer at Ballad Health.
Price said Ballad Health will have the capacity to process approximately 50 of the rapid tests per day, but that number is expected to grow to 400 rapid tests per day in the coming weeks.
“We are eager to scale up our capacity and taking care to utilize rapid testing where it’s needed most,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This prioritization helps us preserve needed personal protective equipment for our team members and slow community spread.”
Preparing for the surge
The testing technology is part of Ballad’s overall strategy to stay ahead of the virus and ready its facilities for surge capacity, with a sharp rise in cases expected to occur within 40 to 70 days.
“While we’re dealing with what’s in front of us, we’re also trying to plan for what we see is working, what we think will work at our capacity within those 40 to 70 days. These are steps we’re taking now for what may come later,” Levine said.
Greeneville West Community Hospital, formerly known as Tacoma Hospital in Greeneville, is now being readied to accommodate potential excess cases, joining Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap as designated COVID-19 treatment facilities.
“Within the next 24 hours, that hospital [Greeneville] will be completely emptied out of other services so that we can be prepared to do what we have to for surge capacity. We have two specifically designated facilities where we are taking action to clear the decks, if you will, so those facilities can be used for additional capacity,” Levine said.
There are presently a little less than 100 confirmed cases within Ballad’s East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service areas — rates much lower than metropolitan areas in both Tennessee and Virginia.
The Greeneville facility was chosen after a visit this week from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that dialogue continues, Levine said. Ballad’s preference is to use its 21 existing hospitals rather than try to establish temporary field hospitals like Virginia is doing in three of its largest cities.
“Right now, I think the best thing to do is make sure we’re using existing hospital capacity to its maximum effectiveness. I do think there are other things that can be done to create additional capacity,” Levine said in response to a question. “Based on our modeling, we don’t think we’ll hit our capacity until 40 to 70 days from now, so there’s time here to do this and hopefully do it right by working with both states and the Corps of Engineers. We’ll continue to have those discussions.”
Testing and reserves
Ballad operates more than 20 testing locations and has tested about 1,000 people since March 17, Levine said.
“If you have an urgent need and you’re referred to one of our emergency departments, you’ll be able to get the rapid test. If you are admitted to the hospital, you’ll be able to get the rapid test. That’s true for all of our hospitals,” Levine said.
All samples gathered by the rapid test will be analyzed at either Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport or Johnson City Medical Center.
Lonesome Pine and Greeneville Community West will provide additional capacity should those local community hospitals reach capacity.
“If we hit capacity, and we probably will, we’ll start using Lonesome Pine and Greeneville West trying to keep the lower acuity patients away from the tertiary hospitals so the tertiary hospitals can be used for the most high-acuity patients,” Levine said.
Ballad also issued a call Thursday for health care and public health-trained professionals and health sciences graduate students to volunteer to serve through the existing Tennessee and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“The Medical Reserve Corps deploy a much-needed volunteer workforce to expand existing efforts during times of crisis. Specifically, our local health departments need people with health care training to support them by working in their offices, as well as telecommuting and working remotely,” according to a letter.
Furloughs
Ongoing financial pressures and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to employee furloughs at Ballad Health, although no decisions have yet been announced.
At a news briefing on Thursday, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the regional health system is facing a sharp drop in revenue due to the postponement of elective procedures and large declines in patient volumes as facilities prepare for a surge of coronavirus cases.
Since the start of the crisis, health systems like Ballad have seen about a $100 million decrease in revenue per month, which “has an impact,” Levine said.
“We are evaluating what Ballad Health’s options are,” Levine said, adding that he hopes to have more information to share this week.
This situation isn’t unique to Ballad — Appalachian Regional Healthcare in eastern Kentucky, for example, recently furloughed 500 employees because of declining revenues.
“It’s uncomfortable to talk about finances in the middle of a clinical emergency, but the two are linked,” Levine said.
As the region’s largest private employer, Ballad has 15,000 workers and operates 21 hospitals and other health care centers across Tennessee and Virginia.
No Ballad employees have been furloughed up to this point, but because health care providers generally staff their facilities based on volumes, fewer employees are being called into work.
“We have an awful lot of our staff members who currently are not working or are working significantly fewer hours,” Levine said. “Many of them are making up these hours by using paid time off, and of course, as they burn their paid time off, then they run out of resources.”
Levine added, “To some of these folks, a furlough would actually be welcome news because they would be able to access those unemployment benefits that Congress was generous enough to create. That’s why those benefits were put in place — to help people that are affected by furloughs or people who’ve lost hours because of the lost business.”
He declined to specify what types of jobs could be affected by potential furloughs.
“The one thing I will say is the most important people to have are those that are critical for the purpose of responding to the [pandemic] emergency or those that are critical for responding to the other health care needs of the community that are not related to the emergency,” Levine said.
But once elective procedures resume, Ballad will need affected employees to come back, he said.
“There’s a lot of dynamics out there right now that are affecting the workforce, and this is not just true in health care; it’s true in any industry right now that’s faced massive decreases in revenue and volume,” he said.
From employees to CEOs
The recently approved $2 trillion federal stimulus package included billions in support for hospitals and health care providers, but Levine said Ballad is still learning how it might be affected by the stimulus.
Employee health and a need to limit the number of people in facilities are other key considerations, Levine said. This is particularly important as the virus continues to spread, and it may be safer for employees to stay at home.
“All of our decisions are guided by how do we provide the best service possible to our region, and who is immediately needed to do that, while we balance the need to protect their safety during the spread of this disease,” Levine said.
A day earlier, Levine announce that he would forgo his pay for the next 60 days and contribute all of the funds to an employee assistance fund, according a series of tweets he made.
“Across the nation, we are seeing pay reduction, furloughs, and other steps meant to shore up the health care safety nets,” Levine wrote.
“[Ballad Health] is obviously evaluating its options to ensure we have the resources to provide care to our region. That having been said, I will not ask our team members, who are already feeling some of this, to do something I’m not personally willing to face myself.”
Later in the thread, Levine encouraged people who may be facing pressures on their mental health from the pandemic’s impacts to talk with someone.
Levine also urged people to seek mental health resources amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“It is not a sign of weakness to seek help,” Levine said.
Ballad Health’s Respond Crisis Hotline is available at 800-366-1132.
