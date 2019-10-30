ABINGDON, Va. — Heather Carlsen teaches special education across Washington County, Virginia.
She’s a restaurant manager at Sahib Fine Indian Cuisine in Johnson City, Tennessee. And she’s the single mother of three children, ages 2, 7 and 14.
Now, she wants to be a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, serving in the Monroe District.
Her goal is to replace Eddie Copenhaver, who is not running for reelection.
Carlsen’s opponent in the race is C. Wayne Stevens Jr., a Republican from Meadowview, Virginia. He could not be reached for comment for this story.
Running as an independent, Carlsen said, “I feel like neither party sums up my values completely.”
Carlsen, 34, says she wants to be on the board to help better represent the community.
“There are a lot of people out in our county who are working multiple jobs, who are single parents, who are having to make some really tough choices,” Carlsen said. “And there is no single mother on the board. And don’t we deserve somebody who is living the same kind of life that other people in this community are living?”
Asked whether she had time to serve on the board, Carlsen said yes and added, “If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it. You can call me, and I can sit down and be available to you. I’m not late. I do a lot — absolutely — but it also all gets done.”
Born in Colorado, Carlsen routinely visited Washington County to see her grandparents while growing up.
Today, she lives on a farm that has been in her family for generations.
Carlsen thinks her background in teaching can help her find ways for the School Board and Board of Supervisors to work together “to create the best outcome for students.”
As for the proposal to move the county courthouse to Abingdon’s former Kmart, Carlsen said, “I know it’s a really emotional debate going on in our community. It’s going to be voted on the same day that I am. There is really nothing I can do about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.