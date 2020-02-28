A Floyd County jury of eight women and four men convicted an undocumented Mexican man Wednesday of possession of more than 35 pounds of meth and cocaine with intent to distribute, $115,000 in cash, and a weapon and ammunition.
Sandro Bermuda Gaston will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after the jury handed down two life sentences on possession of the massive amounts of meth and cocaine, and another eight years for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and possession of the weapon with the drugs.
The drug haul and cash were found in concealed compartments when state police investigators searched the two trailers on Pine Mountain Road—a major drug bust in Floyd County with numbers not often seen in rural drug arrests. Gaston’s Ford F-150 pickup also contained a hidden compartment that replaced the passenger airbag and the toolboxes had hidden floors with compartments underneath.
In a display of evidence, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp and Virginia State Police drug interdiction specialist Tim Stuart piled one pound wrapped “bricks” of the 30 pounds of meth and a box containing several pounds of cocaine on the front of the witness stand in full view of the jury.
The jury took just short of two-and-a-half hours to return the four guilty verdicts and less than an hour to bring in the sentences. The gun sentences were at the bottom of the range specified by Virginia law but the double life sentences on the drug charges of possession with intent to distribute topped the ranges.
The sentences brought the three-day trial to an end Wednesday afternoon. Much of the first two days consisted of testimony from 15 State Police investigators and drug task force agents. The witness list exceeded 20 on the stand, with Hupp drawing testimony from lab techs, drug investigation experts and witnesses.
In his closing statement to the jury, Hupp said Gaston “is definitely a drug trafficker” and voiced concerns about “the massive impacts” on the county and its residents by the large amounts of drugs distributed by the operation.
Hupp said a gram, the measurement used most in sales to drug users, is just a miniscule part of the amount of drugs found under Gaston’s control. “We’re talking about 2,292 grams in a pound,” he added.
Defense attorney Dennis Nagel claimed his client was “just a patsy” framed by others who controlled the drugs and cash.
“He knew nothing about the drugs and money,” Nagel said.
Gaston decided not to testify in his own defense after another undocumented alien expected to testify about what he knew about the drugs and the defendant’s involvement, chose instead to exercise his rights to avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment.
Nagle told the court that his defendant was going to testify and would explain “the real reason” his pickup truck had hidden compartments.
He requested the pickup truck be brought back to the courthouse parking lot for use in the defense portion of the trial but Gaston’s decision not to testify eliminated that need.
Gaston showed no emotion during the three days of trial, usually sitting with his hands in his lap and staring ahead. An interpreter translated the judge’s, attorneys’ and witnesses’ remarks into Spanish. When the verdict was announced, Gaston did not react. He had the same response to the two life sentences.
On the third and final day, Nagle had one more witness – the owner of the trailers– but dropped calling him.
State Police and Drug Enforcement agents handled the investigation of Gaston, which began in another jurisdiction but focused on Floyd because he lived and operated out of the trailers in the county and activities captured on video, much of that from two cameras mounted on utility poles overlooking the mobile homes, provided much of the material to seek a search warrant.
The investigation was part of a wider probe of suspected activity by Mexican cartels in Southwestern Virginia. Gaston came to Floyd after re-entering the country following an earlier arrest and deportation.
While the jury sets the verdict, a final sentencing hearing is scheduled after the court’s probation officer reviews the case. Judge Long set the final sentencing hearing for May 19.
