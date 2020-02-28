Weather Alert

...SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... BANDS OF SNOW WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY AND BRING SOME LOCATIONS A FRESH COATING OF SNOW THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS WILL CREATE SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE LATER THIS MORNING AS THE SNOW BANDS DIMINISH TO LINGERING FLURRIES. ANYONE DRIVING WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE THIS MORNING SHOULD SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES. LEAVE EARLY TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.