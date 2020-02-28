More than 20 people filed into the meeting room of the County Administrative Building for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting on Tuesday evening, filling nearly every available seat.
Virginia Department of Transportation representative David Clarke seemed prepared to take questions from the audience following his presentation to the Board on the department’s Six-Year Secondary Road Plan, on which a public hearing was scheduled, and which has garnered significant public input in the past. Clarke outlined VDOT’s 12 highest-priority projects for secondary, primarily unpaved roads in the county for the next six years, although he emphasized that he was presenting a “spending plan,” not a construction plan, meaning it was unlikely all 12 projects would be completed in the time frame presented.
Three people had turned in attendance cards to Clarke, signaling that they wished to speak during public comment, but upon being called by Clarke, all three declined to speak on the road plan.
There were no other items up for public hearing on Tuesday night, although the Board always schedules a period for general public comment, when any citizen has the opportunity to address the Supervisors on any issue of concern.
During that period Tuesday night, five men of the 20 or so seated rose to speak, all on the general topic of a countywide militia and emergency preparedness. Several of the people in the audience were members of the Concerned Citizens of Floyd group, which played a role in organizing the militia muster at the county recreation park on Jan. 18.
Jeff Dowd was the first to speak, and opened by posing a question to his own representative, Locust Grove District Supervisor Lauren Yoder. When you took office, Dowd asked, “Did you take an oath to protect the Constitution?” Dowd told the Supervisors that he had reviewed Floyd County’s emergency response plan, and “felt that it lacked any mention of ‘We the People’ or the militia.”
He encouraged the Board to strengthen the plan, and to get involved with a recently-convened subcommittee of the Concerned Citizens group, called the “Militia Organization Committee.” He proceeded to list several accomplishments of the group, including “successfully conducting a training event.”
Hunter Crawford told the Board that “our state has gone down a very dark and tyrannical path” lately, citing the General Assembly in Richmond, and said that “at the spearhead of their attack is the second amendment.” He reminded the Board that their obligation was to voters in Floyd County, not to politicians in the state capitol.
“I insist that the board do more to protect the rights of gun owners in Floyd County,” Crawford said during his public comments. Following the meeting, Crawford expanded on this idea. Asked why the group chose to attend last night’s meeting, Crawford said it was an “opportunity,” and that the Concerned Citizens group wanted to speak to the county representatives at the “next available meeting.”
Crawford said that while he was pleased the Supervisors passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution in December 2019, they have been “very inactive” since then. “It comes down to, what is the push in the public?” Crawford said. “We wanted to demonstrate (interest) and make sure the Board of Supervisors understands that it’s the citizens’ voice that they’re responsible for.” Crawford pointed out that 100,000 people attended Lobby Day in Richmond on Jan. 20 on behalf of gun rights, and said that “millions” of Virginians now live in counties that have been declared sanctuaries for gun rights—which demonstrates, he said, significant public interest in the issue.
Kerry Nichols, a former EMS responder, talked less about guns specifically and more about the county’s capacity to respond to emergency or tragedy. He raised the possibility that COVID-19, popularly known as the “coronavirus,” could soon spread to the United States. “If this COVID-19 strikes the way they’re saying it might, we’re going to need a whole lot of (EMS) drivers,” Nichols said.
Another speaker mentioned that he knew the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was “stretched thin,” and said the militia could support or assist. A common theme of the speakers Tuesday night was a hope that the county government would find a way to utilize the militia, or integrate the group into its emergency response plan.
After public comment was closed, Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman thanked the speakers for coming and sharing their thoughts. “We’ll take it to heart, discuss it, and think it over,” Turman told the group.
During the introduction of new business, Yoder told his fellow board members that “I’ve had a lot of people contact me about this West Virginia thing,” referring to the movement championed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell called “Vexit,” which encourages Virginia localities to secede and join West Virginia.
“It is my understanding that counties don’t have the ability to put that sort of thing on a referendum, but I’d like our attorney to clarify that for me,” Yoder said. Courthouse District Supervisor Jerry Boothe echoed Yoder’s request, and said, “I’d like (the county attorney’s) written opinion on what ordinances we can adopt regarding the Second Amendment and militias.”
After the meeting, asked for his impression of the spirited public comment period, Chairman Turman said, “Tonight, the only thing we have is, we listen to their comments. We’re working to get some legal advice to make sure nothing we’re doing will jeopardize Floyd.” Turman concluded by saying, “I believe in the Constitution and we’re going to do what it says.”
