Virginia’s General Assembly declined Monday to give Floyd County Circuit Judge Marc Long another term.
Long was not included on the list of judges for members of the House of Delegates and Senate to vote on Monday. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, made a last-ditch effort to get Long reappointed by having him added to the list in that chamber. The Senate then voted unanimously for it.
However, no similar move was made in the House. Without the support of a majority of both chambers, Long’s current term will end June 30.
Stanley said he and Sens. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, and Ben Chafin, R-Russell, backed the amendment to have Long added to the list the Senate voted on to give Long another term. They both said he’s been a good judge.
“This is all Del. Chris Hurst,” Stanley said after the vote.
Hurst, D-Montgomery, said he didn’t want to end Long’s time on the bench to “score political points.”
“I want to commend Judge Long for his more than a decade on the bench, both on juvenile and domestic relations court and on circuit court, and this decision made by the House was not done lightly,” Hurst said.
Long was appointed to a judgeship in 2005 when Republicans had the majorities in the House and Senate. He did not have the support of Democrats when he was appointed as a juvenile and domestic relations judge in the 27th Judicial District. He didn’t receive the typical unanimous vote, with nearly all of the Democrats staging an unusual act of protest by refusing to vote for him.
In 2012, he was appointed to an eight-year circuit court judgeship. He’s received praise for leading the effort to create drug treatment courts in the New River Valley that help people suffering from addiction charged with low-level crimes.
On Jan. 14, Eddie Worth and Lori Trail offered the Floyd County Board of Supervisors an update on the county drug court program, which began more than two years ago and is growing to help drug users deal with their addiction and give them a patch to recovery.
The county currently has 16 participants in the program, and screening of new referrals should bring the total to 20 soon. Drug Court gives participants the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction, and has graduated three so far.
At the meeting, both Worth and Trail complimented Judge Long for successfully started the drug court in Floyd County. “Without him, there wouldn’t be a program,” Worth said, adding that Judge Long manages drug courts in other counties in the area. Former chairman and current Locust Grove District Supervisor Lauren Yoder came to Long’s defense on Facebook Tuesday, writing, “It’s absolutely shameful that Chris Hurst is singlehandedly removing Judge Long. A large number of us here in Floyd have reached out to explain to him how important Judge Long is to our community but he refused to listen.”
Asked why he considered Long so essential to the Floyd community, Yoder said, “In my eight years on the board of supervisors I’ve found Judge Long to be incredible to work with. He has also been tough on drugs and Floyd has gained a reputation as a place that isn’t drug friendly. That’s largely in part to Judge Long and our law enforcement as well.”
At the Jan. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting, Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom offered the supervisors a defense of Long that echoed these points.
Referring to the effort to extend Long’s term despite efforts in the House of Delegates, Branscom said, “This fight is not over.”
Branscom outlined a decline in manufacturing and dealing drugs within Floyd County, and said, “People are afraid to cross the border into Floyd (to commit those crimes), because of Judge Long.”
Branscom encouraged the Board to pen a letter of support endorsing Judge Long, which the supervisors unanimously agreed to do.
“I know what it was like at the height of the methamphetamine epidemic ... and I’m deeply concerned,” Indian Valley District Supervisor Justin Coleman said. While several supervisors and Branscom had harsh words for Del. Hurst, Little River District Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch also criticized Del. Nick Rush (R-Christiansburg) for not advocating on behalf of Long in the House. “What has disturbed me more than anything is the silence of our delegate, Nick Rush, on this. For him not to stand up for Floyd is distressing.”
Long had low scores in several categories in his 2019 Virginia Supreme Court judicial performance evaluation report. Particularly, local attorneys surveyed responded with low scores for his patience, courtesy and respect in the courtroom. Nearly 26% of respondents said Long’s performance was unsatisfactory or needed improvement.
Some observers of the circuit court proceedings, such as local business owner Kamala Bauers, agreed with this unfavorable assessment. “I appreciate Judge Long’s efforts with the drug court,” Bauers said. “However, I observed his interactions with a witness to be unduly harsh. In particular, to a mother testifying on behalf of her son. It was really unnecessary. I was only present for one trial over a few days, but I remember thinking, ‘why is he being so disrespectful to her?’” She added, “I expect there may be some truth to the performance review issues.”
During his remarks to the Board of Supervisors, Branscom acknowledged this tendency of Long’s but said it helped offenders succeed in Drug Court. “That talking stern to them, it keeps them on the straight and narrow,” Branscom said.
Hurst said many delegates in the House told him they didn’t support giving Long another term due to his performance reviews. Hurst said he was in communication with Long to review additional information about Long’s performance, but it didn’t indicate an improvement.
“The performance was too difficult for me to ignore,” Hurst said.
Reporting by Floyd Press Editor Ashley Spinks and Doug Thompson contributed to this story.
