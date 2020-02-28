The Wildlife Center of Virginia contributed text to this story.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is already seeing signs of spring due to an unusually warm January. According to the Roanoke Climate Survey for the Month of January 2020, provided by the National Weather Service, the average temperature for January based on data collected between 1981 and 2010 is 36.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This January, average temperatures were nearly five degrees higher than normal, coming in at 41.5 degrees over the month.
In a recent newsletter, the Center described how “it seems wild animals are getting ready for the baby season as they become more active,” including, apparently, the local population of black bears.
Already this season, the Wildlife Center has fostered two infant bear cubs, and recently admitted five more—two from Smyth County on Feb. 16, and three more from Floyd County on Feb. 18.
On Feb. 17, the three infant black bear cubs were discovered in Floyd County, the Wildlife Center’s website said, although the circumstances surrounding the bear cubs’ rescue are not clear. The cubs were taken to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke before being transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.
According to the Wildlife Center, this “sloth” of bear cubs has been keeping the rehabilitation staff busy; rehabilitators have been ensuring that all five cubs are getting their needed bottle-feedings spread out over a 24-hour period. The feedings include those during “off hours,” ranging from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. One rehabilitator said, “I feel like a mom with a newborn…well, five newborns!”
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries to locate potential sows (foster mother bears) and den sites to which the baby bears can be relocated. On the morning of Feb. 21, staff at the Wildlife Center received word that biologists had found appropriate foster mothers for the five cubs currently in care.
According to Amanda Nicholson, who works at the Wildlife Center, “We didn’t get a detailed follow-up on the cubs since their attempted foster on Friday, but the fact that they didn’t come back should mean success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.