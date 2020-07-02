On Wednesday, Virginia transitioned into Phase III of Gov. Northam’s gradual plan to reopen organizations and businesses following stay-at-home orders issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
To the ear of the public, “we’re moving into Phase III” seems to sound the same as, “We’re out of the woods,” and that’s a dangerous consequence of the failure of our leaders to properly communicate the reality of this next phase and its stakes. While Gov. Northam and others may have led with the attractive, optimistic aspects of Phase III, such as the reduced capacity limits on restaurants and gyms, and the ability to hold large public gatherings, that merely represents an abdication of their responsibility, not an accurate picture of what comes next if we care about our own and others’ health.
Let me be clear, in a way our public officials have failed to be: Under Phase III, Virginians (including those in Floyd County) continue to be safer at home. Neither testing capacity nor adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines has progressed to the point where resuming your normal life is safe. To further belabor the point: just because you legally can do something under Phase III guidelines, does not mean that you’re obligated to, or that you should.
The economic impacts of this ongoing public health crisis are real, painful and have an acute effect on people’s lives. Especially in a small town like ours, I understand the well-intended and earnest desire to “get back to normal” so that we can all support our friends who work at local businesses in the way we want. We don’t want to see our neighbors out of work, or see their businesses go bankrupt. We don’t want to see the unique character of Floyd forever altered following a recession from which many local establishments can’t bounce back. I don’t want to minimize that fear.
But I do think there’s a point of diminishing returns with jettisoning capacity requirements and the like. People don’t feel entirely safe yet, and they shouldn’t. It’s likely, for instance, that people would choose not to patronize a restaurant rather than to comingle in an enclosed space for several hours, if those were the only options.
Businesses should adapt and continue to find creative ways to serve the public and turn a profit in these trying times, and public officials should support them in this endeavor whenever possible. In major metropolitan areas, elected officials went so far as to close down streets so that local restaurants could expand their outdoor seating options into the road. While such a thing is likely not possible in Floyd, there are other ways to facilitate supporting local businesses that don’t involve risking people’s well-being—customers or staff.
Another key point that seems to be getting lost in the noise of the 24-hour news cycle is this: Over the past couple weeks, it’s become less safe to reopen, not more. On Monday, Carilion Clinic released a statement urging local residents to “stay vigilant,” saying “the decisions made by community members in the coming months will determine how COVID-19 impacts the region.”
According to the Clinic, “the percentage of Carilion positive COVID-19 tests has more than doubled since late May, climbing from 2.01% as of May 26 to 4.61% as of June 25. The largest uptick has been within the last week, with an observed jump of more than one percent.
Southwest Virginia in particular is experiencing an uptick in the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in contrast with the rest of Virginia, which has seen a decrease. Increases are due to community spread in addition to community members traveling outside the region.”
The local health district in Galax announced this week that Galax has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in Virginia. This is partly due to outbreaks at several long-term care facilities in Twin County, but, the statement said, “we also have substantial community transmission in the area.”
Cases in Pulaski County have quadrupled since Memorial Day weekend. Cases in Giles and Roanoke have tripled. Cases in Montgomery County have doubled.
Floyd County has seen its case count more than double in the past three weeks—and while some of this can be attributed to an outbreak at Skyline Nursing and Rehab Center, as well as increased testing capacity, the most reliable metric for whether the crisis is improving continues to be “percent positivity rate.” This number, which is tracked by health district, is a relatively reliable measure of virus prevalence because it measures the percent of people who are tested for COVID-19 that ultimately return positive test results—making it independent of the number of tests administered per day.
In the New River Health District, this metric has improved over time, but hasn’t remained consistently low. At its peak in April, New River’s rate was recorded at 8.4%, but even within the last two weeks, the rate has been anywhere from 1.6% to 6.2%. And while statewide, Virginia has continued to see a decline in this metric, individual health districts have seen increases.
Meanwhile, 36 states this week are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases, not a decline. Two of the so-called “hot spots” border the Commonwealth—West Virginia and North Carolina.
People are mobile. Living in rural Floyd County will not protect you because your neighbors may commute to Roanoke or Blacksburg—where there are significantly more cases—for work, or may cross the border into West Virginia or North Carolina to visit family, to grocery shop, or to get away for the weekend. The best thing we can do moving forward is continue to exercise caution and patience with respect to reopening, and to encourage folks to wear face masks in public places, especially when social distancing is difficult or impossible.
Lockdowns alone cannot solve this crisis, nor are they sustainable. Eventually, of course, we need to be able to shop, eat at restaurants, and go to the gym and movie theater again. But studies have shown that widespread mask-wearing, even of non-medical grade or cloth masks, can decrease the transmission rate of this virus enough that it will eventually die out. If you really want to get back to normal, you’ll have to be compassionate and accept some minimal sacrifices in the short-term. Wear a mask.
