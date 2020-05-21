Last Friday, Floyd County, along with most of the rest of the Commonwealth, entered Phase One of Gov. Northam’s gradual reopening plan. Phase One allows restaurants with outdoor seating to reopen with 50% of their normal capacity, as long as tables are distanced from one another.
Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern sits on an acre of land just a bit out of town, going south on Rte. 8. So on Friday, the brewery, which has been offering curbside and takeaway services for the past couple months, encouraged folks to stop on by, and bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket. The establishment could offer plenty of space to spread out.
Bill McDaniel owns and operates Buffalo Mountain with his wife, Lynn, their son, who acts as the tavern’s head chef, and a few other employees. “It’s a family business,” said McDaniel, and one that tried to avoid letting workers go despite the pandemic. “We tried our best to keep as many employees as we could. We let a couple go who were working one day a week or something, but they had other jobs,” he said. The brewery also cut hours as it transitioned to takeaway food and growlers. “There’s no reason to stay open until 10 at night. No one’s taking to-go at that time,” McDaniel said.
But largely, the brewery has stayed afloat these past couple months, McDaniel said. “The beer business, I wouldn’t say it’s recession-proof, but it is semi-insulated,” he said. “People drink beer when times are good and when times are bad.” The brewery offers only a limited menu—bar snack foods like pretzels and hummus, and one sandwich special per week—which helps it keep operating expenses low.
“Having just one thing helps cut waste, loss, prep time and stuff like that,” McDaniel explained. During the closure necessitated by the threat of coronavirus, Buffalo Mountain (which is a converted rancher-style single family home) converted the window behind its tap tower into a walk-up window, and offered food and growlers full of beer to-go. McDaniel said the Floyd community was quick to support the business in its new mode of operation.
“We have such great customers, such a great community. People who had come (continued) to come and said, ‘We wanted to come and support you because we want you here on the other side,’” McDaniel said. “That’s just absolutely heartwarming and humbling.”
The brewery has done fairly consistent business selling growlers to-go, but McDaniel said production is still down, and demand is difficult to predict. Not to mention—the growlers that the brewery and many others in the area are using to facilitate carryout beer, which are large glass jugs that can hold four pints of beer—are getting more and more difficult to source.
Normally, McDaniel would brew one or two times a week, he said, and he only brewed twice total in both March and April. It’s difficult, he said, because some beers, like lagers, take three to four months to brew—so he’s currently trying to offload beer he started in December, before anyone predicted mass closures from the pandemic and trying to plan for how much beer he’ll need in the fall.
And Buffalo Mountain, like so many other breweries, has been relying on sales of takeaway beer in 32-ounce growlers to compensate for a complete lack of in-house pint sales. But because so many customers have invested in growlers during the pandemic, breweries nationwide are facing a shortage. And the economics, McDaniel said, of selling by the growler instead of by the pint just aren’t as favorable to the business.
McDaniel ordered 144 glass growlers two and half weeks ago, he said last Friday, a supply that would normally last him a few months. He’s already out, and trying to get his hands on more. He bought the last 144 the company that usually supplies his brewery had. “When it’s all over, we’re probably never going to sell another growler or glass jug, because everyone’s already got one,” he said.
A growler can hold four pints of beer, which would be sold individually for $5 per pint, McDaniel said, but filled growlers are sold for $15. “And when you pour growlers, there’s always waste, because (the beer) foams. Sometimes, depending on how it pours, you might waste a pint trying to pour. So you’re getting rid of five pints for the price of three,” he explained.
But the brewery’s tavern has been more food than normal. Pre-pandemic, the tavern was selling 60-70 meals per week, and has been averaging 100 or more during the closure. McDaniel said this is likely because other popular options—like Mickey G’s, the Blue Ridge Café, and Parkway Grille—were shut down. Summing up the brewery’s position as it transitions into a Phase One reopening, McDaniel said, “It’s 50% less than where would be at this time last year, but 25% better than I thought we’d be.”
Buffalo Mountain Brewery is open for outdoor dining Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m., with strict health and safety guidelines enforced. You can find more information on the brewery’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloMountainBrewingCompany.
Mickey makes a new plan
Michael Gucciardo—affectionately known as Mickey G, and owner of his namesake Italian restaurant in Floyd—thinks the restaurant industry will bear “a lasting mark” from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every week I have to have a new plan,” Gucciardo said during a recent phone interview. “So at the end of this, I’m going to take the best of all these new plans and come up with a new business plan. There’s a lot more takeout, a lot less fine dining,” he said. All restaurant owners can do now, he said, is “take the best out of everything that we’re learning here, and put it into action, and come out of this with something positive.”
When coronavirus first arrived in Virginia, Mickey G’s Bistro and Pizzeria shut down entirely for a month, Gucciardo explained. At first, he thought he would use the time off to make some improvements to the building, like painting the entire inside. But he quickly realized he couldn’t afford such investments without customers or a grant or loan.
Mickey G’s recently received so-called PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans from the federal government—75% of which have to be used to maintain payroll. “It’s definitely great, it’s great to have it, but you have to restructure to be able to use it,” he explained. As an example, he cited employees who bus tables. “They make $4.50 an hour…now I have to have them do something else, that doesn’t require a gratuity,” Gucciardo said, to ensure they’re making minimum wage even though no one is dining in or tipping.
And while Gucciardo said he personally has no good answers for how unemployment insurance should have been handled by Congress, which chose to supplement the benefits by $600 per week through July, he said the increased benefit was a disincentive for some of the employees he tried and failed to retain, because it was more than their take-home pay from the restaurant. “The way they did the unemployment…that part was a little bit tricky,” he said. “I had a couple people who didn’t want to come back to work, and didn’t. And in the long term, that only hurts me, because it takes two or three months to train people,” he explained.
Still, Gucciardo said Mickey G’s has been incredibly fortunate throughout this period—“We do a very good takeout business, not just during times of pandemic,” he said. “People want pizza—Friday night’s a busy night no matter what’s going on,” he added. The restaurant also adjusted by beginning to sell takeaway pizza kits, which included ingredients that would allow patrons to make their own personal pizzas at home. After its month of complete shutdown, the bistro also started offering a limited menu for carry-out.
As of Friday, the bistro is offering limited outdoor seating. According to Gucciardo, normally between the inside seating and patio seating, Mickey G’s could accommodate 76 diners. Right now, its capacity is 16. For a giant restaurant or one with more outdoor space, he said, the ability to open at 50% capacity could be a boon. For Mickey G’s, it’s less so. Still, he said Phase One reopening is “great…we’re coming back.”
Gucciardo said he does anticipate some problems with traffic at the restaurant, because “everyone wants to eat at 7 p.m.,” and he’s received some pushback from customers already about measures to protect everyone’s health and safety. Gucciardo has put down tape, for instance, to indicate where patrons should stand while waiting in line to pay for carry-out. “People don’t understand why I have tape, people don’t want to wear masks,” he said. “We’re not requiring masks, but we certainly encourage it. I also have workers and they want to be taken care of—they want to be safe also,” he added.
Gucciardo said during Phase One, the restaurant is not taking reservations. So those who visit will “pull up, and if those 16 people were full, and you wanted to dine in, you’d either have to wait or not,” he said.
“I think we’re going to come out of this okay, and I think we’ll come out stronger and knowing some better things to do,” Gucciardo said. Mickey G’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.