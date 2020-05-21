Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES THIS UPDATED FORECAST FOR THE NEW RIVER ARE SHOWS NO CHANGE IN FLOOD CATEGORY FOR TWO FORECAST POINTS, ALLISONIA AND RADFORD. ALLISONIA WILL REMAIN THE MINOR FLOOD CATEGORY WHILE RADFORD WILL REACH MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. RAINFALL ACROSS THE NEW RIVER BASIN OVER THE PAST THREE DAYS HAS RANGED FROM 2 TO MORE THAN 6 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 8 INCHES. AN ADDITIONAL 1 INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 08AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 12.5 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...SEVERAL SUMMER HOMES ALONG THE RIVER ARE FLOODED WITH POSSIBLY SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.5 FEET ON SEP 17 2018. &&