One hundred and fifty Floyd County seniors will walk across the stage to signify their graduation from high school this Saturday, although not in the traditional manner.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, seniors will drive up to Floyd County High School in predetermined groups of 10, be called individually by Assistant Principal Travis Cantrell, and walk across a constructed stage in the parking lot—the same stage, said Principal Barry Hollandsworth, that would have stood in the high school auditorium during a normal year.
In the event of calamitous weather (“It would have to float the stage away,” said Hollandsworth), the ceremony will be held May 31 from 1-6 p.m. In the case of a weather delay on Saturday, each senior’s time slot for walking across the stage will simply be pushed back the same amount of time as the delay.
The high school has hired two professional photographers to cover the proceedings, so parents can stay safely in their own vehicles but be assured of capturing their student’s walk across the stage. Hollandsworth explained that diplomas will be laid on a table at the end of the stage for graduates to pick up (to limit contact from handing the diplomas to graduates directly), and after each group of 10 students, District Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler will step on stage to confer the degrees officially.
Citizens Telephone Cooperative will be streaming the graduation live on its channels, Citizens CCTV Channels 20 (SD) and 711 (HD), as well as maintaining a stream on the cooperative’s YouTube channel. The cooperative encourages folks to contact their graduates to find out what time they will be walking across the stage, so they can tune in at the proper time.
Citizens will also be creating and distributing a DVD of the graduation to Floyd County seniors. Hollandsworth said the DVD will include footage of each graduate walking across the stage, as well as pre-recorded speeches from the class valedictorian, salutatorian, senior class president and Hollandsworth himself. The valedictorian and salutatorian are those students with the highest grade point averages in the graduating class, and Hollandsworth said the school has yet to finalize these calculations or award these honors.
Chorus music from Floyd County High School students will also be dubbed over the proceedings on the DVD.
Hollandsworth said despite the extraordinary effort that goes into planning an alternate graduation ceremony where everyone can be safe, Floyd County High School staff felt it was important to do. “We feel like getting to walk across the stage is probably the most important thing they’ll do…I wanted them to have that opportunity,” Hollandsworth said.
Following the drive-thru graduation on Saturday, Floyd County parents have organized and received approval from Town Council for a car parade through town, which is slated to begin at 3 p.m.
According to Floyd Town Manager Kayla Cox, the parade will follow Floyd’s normal parade route, starting on Baker Street, going to Route 8 at the stoplight, and then turning on Route 221 down Main Street to Barberry Road. Parents, family and friends are welcome to line the sidewalks along the route to wave, cheer, and sport signs as the students drive along the route, Cox said. She added, “Everyone is encouraged to remember social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all who participate.”
Governor Ralph Northam will be celebrating 2020 graduates with a “Virginia Graduates Together” presentation on Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Floyd County students can submit materials to the virtual celebration by visiting https://vpm.org/virginia-graduates-together.
(0) comments
