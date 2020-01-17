As a service to its jurisdictions, the New River Valley Regional Jail provides inmate laborers through the jail’s inmate workforce program. The jail’s annual budget is based on contributions from each of the jurisdictions served by the jail—including Pulaski, Giles, Grayson, Floyd, Bland, Carroll and Wythe counties—where contributions are based on the number of people incarcerated from each jurisdiction. Last year, Floyd County contributed more than half a million dollars to the jail—$518,734 of its $21.8 million total budget.
Historically, Floyd County has been allotted three inmate workers (called “trustees”) through this program. However, Town Councilman Bruce Turner, who recently retired from the county sheriff’s department, announced at the Dec. 19 meeting of the council that Floyd’s sole trustee had been released from the program, leaving the jurisdiction with none.
On Jan. 10, one of Floyd’s positions was filled by a new inmate worker, but the county is still two trustees short of its normal allotment. Community Corrections Sergeant Travis Hamilton is responsible for overseeing the inmate workforce program, and said the program has not been curtailed in Floyd—he emphasized that Floyd will return to having three trustees as soon as possible.
The most recent trustee to be released from the Floyd program “committed infractions to the extent where they’re no longer eligible” to participate, according to NRVRJ Superintendent Gregory Winston. There are set minimum criteria that qualify incarcerated people at the regional jail to participate in the workforce program, Winston explained, and typically participants are those that have committed minor offenses. Over the past decade or so, “there’s been quite a movement to divert minimum security (prisoners) or prisoners committing minor offenses to community-based programs,” Winston said, leaving a smaller pool of eligible prisoners at the regional jail.
Beyond that, behavioral issues have led to a smaller group of people qualifying for the inmate workforce program. “Those offenders are having a harder time, for whatever reason, following the rules,” Winston said. Hamilton agreed that behavioral management is a consistent issue for the program, saying, “We always have behavioral management problems. The first criteria for being an inmate workforce worker is being convicted of a crime, so these are inmates that have been convicted … behavior management is one of the obstacles we have to go around.”
While Winston said inmate interest in the program has not decreased, but rather the number of qualified inmates, Hamilton had a slightly different perspective. “We don’t have individuals that are volunteering as much as we’ve seen in the past,” Hamilton said. “A lot of people don’t want to work.”
When the program is running at full capacity, however, it can be mutually beneficial to both the jurisdiction and the inmate worker. Inmate workers are not compensated—as Hamilton outlined, “the goal (of the program) is to serve jurisdictions.” He continued, “This is kind of part of the agreement with the localities, is that we provide them with a workforce so that way, they can shave some money off their local budgets.”
According to Hamilton, Floyd County generally has an inmate worker for nine hours per day, seven days a week. When Floyd is able to fill all three allotted spots for inmate workers, this amounts to 189 hours of labor per week. Over the course of a year, the value of the program is $98,280, Hamilton said, which can “give jurisdictions that breathing room, so they can use whatever funds they have towards something more important to their community.”
The work of inmate trustees is varied, but usually centered on community improvement and beautification. Hamilton listed janitorial work at county courthouses, landscaping, painting and washing police cruisers as potential tasks of trustees. These jobs can act as job training for potential employment after trustees complete their sentences. “There’s a lot of job skills that they can get and hopefully utilize in keeping them from being re-incarcerated,” Hamilton said.
Job training is among the many benefits trustees could glean from participating in the program. “Ultimately, from the inmate’s perspective, they volunteer for the program to gain privileges that are not available to them inside the facility—fresh air, sunshine, getting out and being able to have the opportunity to accomplish something,” Hamilton said.
The jail is screening and re-evaluating prisoners for the inmate workforce program every day, Winston said, and the jail hopes to return Floyd’s trustee workforce to capacity soon.
