Following at least two missed payments on overdue meals taxes from the former owners of the Blue Ridge Café, the Town Council discussed potential avenues for recourse at its meeting on Dec. 5.
According to Mayor Will Griffin, the Town has struggled to collect owed meals tax payments from the Café “pretty much since the onset…they’ve never been consistently on time.” Griffin said at one point, the business was as many as six months behind on payments, which led the Council to threaten prosecution. “We would get a little more aggressive with them, and then someone would come in, bring a check, and they’d get out of the crosshairs. But then they would fall back behind.”
Griffin said the Town told the business owner in March 2019 that a license to operate in town would not be reissued unless overdue meals taxes were paid. “Without a business license, they’re not legally allowed to conduct business in the Town of Floyd,” Griffin explained. “So we felt like that was the best bargaining chip we had.” Griffin outlined an agreement that had been negotiated between the business owner and the Town, wherein overdue payments would be paid in eight equal installments, as well as each month’s required meals taxes.
Griffin said that agreement was being followed until management of the Blue Ridge Café changed hands in November. As of the Dec. 5 meeting of the Council, neither the October nor November installments had been paid. The restaurant is now operating under a new license, and a new LLC (limited liability company) has been registered for the “Blue Ridge Diner.”
According to Griffin, “Our leverage was pulling the license, but once the new license was pulled, we didn’t really have any more leverage.” He continued, “As soon as they got out from having to pay, it seems like they decided not to pay.”
During its open session on Dec. 5, the Council disclosed that the town is owed approximately $1,500 from the Blue Ridge Café. However, during the course of the Town’s investigation into the unpaid meals taxes, it was discovered that the Café was also severely lapsed on sales taxes.
“When they weren’t paying their meals tax on time, the Town has the ability to audit (in order to collect),” Griffin explained. “The easiest way for us to audit is to reach out to the Department of Taxation at the state level, and pull their sales tax files.” The goal was to confirm that sales reported at the local level were equal to those reported to the state, Griffin explained. However, when the Town requested such records from the state, “we found that they had never filed a state sales tax return, so the state then aggressively pursued (the issue),” he said.
According to memoranda of lien filed at the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse, the commonwealth of Virginia has filed judgments dating from March 2017 to September 2018. These overdue sales taxes total more than $50,000, in addition to the nearly $86,000 in liens filed against Wendy (“Whittney”) Petersen personally. Petersen has owned and operated the business since early 2017, and did so until November of this year.
While Griffin expressed hope that the issue could be resolved quickly, he outlined the seriousness of unpaid sales and meals taxes. “Sales and payroll taxes are called trust taxes … The sales tax they collect is not their money, that’s (customers) paying tax to eat in their restaurant, and they are then responsible for turning over our tax money to the state,” Griffin said. “No one’s very forgiving when it comes to trust taxes.”
Town Attorney Jim Shortt has recommended the appointment of a special prosecutor, due to the potential conflict of interest that the case creates. Petersen is married to Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom. “It’s kind of difficult to prosecute someone’s wife that you have dealings with on a regular basis,” Shortt said. “It makes it uncomfortable, and it’s just not right.”
Shortt said next steps would involve hiring another town’s attorney, or a prosecutor from another jurisdiction, and securing them a special appointment to the local court. Shortt also said it’s possible the state of Virginia will pursue charges against Petersen and the business, and the Town could potentially “piggyback” on that case.
