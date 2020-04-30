The Floyd Press earned two awards from the annual Virginia Press Association (VPA) contest, including a first-place award in General News Writing. The entries were judged by the Hoosier State Press Association in Indiana. Reporting, advertising and design projects produced by Virginia’s newspapers in 2019 were eligible for consideration.
Floyd Press Managing Editor Ashley Spinks earned the first-place award in news writing for her coverage of Floyd County’s Public Service Authority—including ongoing problems with the water system and proposed solutions.
Spinks also finished second in the Feature Story Writing category, for a feature on the Blue Ridge Story Space program hosted at the June Bug Center for Arts & Education in Floyd.
The awards would have been presented at the annual VPA conference April 4, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the conference was canceled with the hope it would be rescheduled. VPA granted the winners the right to announce the awards today, which is being called VPA Awards Day.
“Our plan is to announce major awards, such as the Sweepstakes winners, Best in Show, Outstanding Young Journalist, Outstanding Salesperson, Mims Award and others in a fall in-person (if permitted) or virtual event,” VPA Executive Director Betsy Edwards said in a news release.
