Carilion Clinic on Thursday evening, March 19, announced Southwest Virginia’s first positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The patient is an elderly woman living in Boutetort County, which is in the Alleghany Health District. The Alleghany Health District borders the New River District, of which Floyd County is a part. Carilion is currently working to trace the woman’s contacts, to determine the source of the virus transmission.
At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, prior to the first Southwest Virginia case being announced, Carilion Chief of Medicine Dr. Paul Skolnik told the audience, “We do anticipate and are certainly prepared to see COVID-19 patients.”
Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Roanoke Community Hospital are both preparing to treat coronavirus patients. The staff has identified areas within Roanoke Memorial where coronavirus patients could be isolated, and is working to increase the capacity of intensive care units (ICU) in the region. There are about 150 ICU beds available at Roanoke Memorial right now, and plans are being developed to reapportion bed space at Roanoke Community.
Carilion Chief Executive Officer Nancy Agee said during the press conference that the hospital plans to open a dedicated site in Roanoke for patients who should be tested. When asked about the time frame on that project, Agee said, “We’re looking at several sites right now, and we expect to have something available in the next 24-72 hours.”
Carilion is also postponing nonessential surgeries, for “multifold” reasons, Skolnik said, including preserving a limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for physicians and staff. Personal protective equipment includes gloves and masks. “PPE, that too is in limited supply, and we have to make sure our physicians and staff have that to use when it’s appropriate,” Skolnik said.
Skolnik also described shortages of test kits and, potentially, respirators in the region. “We still have a limitation on the number of test kits that are available to us, so we’re very careful and judicious about who we choose to test,” he said. Skolnik said at the moment, testing for COVID-19 is being offered to patients with particular symptoms compatible with the virus, and only after other respiratory infections such as influenza have been ruled out.
Skolnik said that the integration of private laboratories such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp has increased testing capacity. “I think the initial supply (of tests) was severely limited—for example, in Virginia, our initial allocation was 500 test kits,” Skolnik said.
With respect to respirators, Carilion Chief Medical Officer Patrice Weiss said, “We are making provisions to acquire and quickly get additional respirators if we’re going to need them.”
As of Friday, March 20 at noon, Virginia has 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 19 hospitalizations and two deaths. At the governor’s daily briefing on Friday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said that with the new positive case in Southwest Virginia, “Every region of the Commonwealth has at least one case.” He added that while the state lab now has the capacity to test more than 1,000 people, “We do not have medicine for COVID-19; we do not have a vaccine. The only thing we have to prevent the spread of this disease is social distancing.”
The New River Health District announced Friday morning that it had built a web page to share region-specific COVID-19 updates. The web page is located at nrvroadtowellness.com. When visiting the site, users immediately encounter a pop-up message that clarifies, “New River Health District does NOT offer testing for COVID-19 (coronavirus). If you believe you are at risk due to travel or contact with a positive case, please call (540) 267-8240.”
Local first responders are making adjustments in the wake of the pandemic as well. On Thursday, the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad released a note to the community, saying the squad had “implemented precautionary measures (including precautionary outfits and masks) to maintain your health and ours. Our members are continuing to be trained in prescreening, recognition and safe transport for any patient we encounter.”
Chad Mills, the chief of Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department, said Friday that the department has cut back the number of staff at the firehouse at any given time “so we don’t have a big group of people up there (together).” He also said firefighters are attempting to restrict their own travel—“We’re all trying to stay around home and within the county as much as we can, not going out to other places,” Mills said.
Asked whether his volunteers were taking extra precautions when responding to calls, Mills said, “Whenever we have a call, we will be wearing a breathing apparatus to treat it as if everybody could be a possible carrier.” He said this is not typical procedure. “On car wrecks and stuff, we don’t normally wear it,” he said.
Mills said that while the county was “working pretty well at getting everybody mostly what they need,” he added that “regular masks are in very high demand right now.”
Mills said the volunteer fire department’s response time would “not suffer in any way” as a result of the new, additional precautionary measures.
Floyd County Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Sowers said county department heads have instituted a weekly conference call to discuss updates about COVID-19 and changes in protocols to respond to the virus. The group held its first call Friday morning.
Sowers said that the county is "addressing the personal protective equipment shortage with different strategies." He said that addressing the shortage, which he called "a national problem, not a Floyd problem," has required officials to "think outside the box a little bit."
As an example, Sowers cited face masks. "After the approved PPE is used up, we'll go to our second strategy. Something is better than nothing," Sowers said. "The preferred method of PPE right now is N95 filters," he explained, referring to a high-grade particulate filter. "The next level is surgical masks, then we'll look at using respirators that...can be contaminated and reused. That is our strategy. We have acquired a good supply of replacement filters."
Sowers said the county has acquired "respirators that automotive painters use" as a potential substitute for face masks.
In terms of dispatch, Sowers said the county has provided dispatchers with a questionnaire to use when people call 911, to screen for potential COVID-19 infections. "There's a series of questions that they ask...That way, first responders can be prepared when they show up," Sowers explained. "They're not going to treat people (patients) any differently."
