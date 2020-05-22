Last Tuesday, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution urging Gov. Northam to reopen areas of the Commonwealth on a regional basis after considering “the aforementioned statistics and relevant facts,” according to the resolution. However, with regard to those statistics—including local population, case counts, number of available hospital beds, unemployment claims and more—both the copy of the resolution provided to the Press and to Supervisors was blank.
The resolution holds that “varying regions of the Commonwealth have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus in differing manners both from a public health and economic perspective, and…a uniform, one-size-fits-all approach to closing “non-essential” businesses and retail should consider regional variances, especially the impact of closing businesses on rural areas who have significantly less COVID-19 cases per capita than metro areas.”
Supervisors could not review any statistics that demonstrated these regional variances during the meeting since they were not included in the text of the resolution. Several Supervisors were reached for comment on how they decided to support a regional reopening, if not based on relevant data.
“I mean, I saw the blank spaces,” said Little River District Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch. “I voted yes, because I do favor us all working regionally,” she said, referring to the counties within the New River Health District.
Asked what basis she had for voting yes on the resolution, Kuchenbuch said, “Because I’ve been looking at the data each and every day on the VDH website.” She added, “Every single one of my constituents knows how to reach me; they can always call me and ask me, and they do know that I do my homework.”
The same question was posed to Locust Grove District Supervisor Lauren Yoder, who said he decided to support the resolution for two main reasons. “One would be that the regional task force asked for it, and…my default would be to trust their judgment on that,” he said. “The other would be…I do think in general, it should be looked at regionally. Just because we’re more rural, it’s a different dynamic. So whether we should open up earlier or later or whatever it is, I think it should be considered separately from a place like Richmond or Alexandria,” he explained.
Yoder made clear that he didn’t feel he personally had the expertise to decide whether the New River Valley should be allowed to reopen. “I don’t have the information the task force has, and the health department has…the reason I voted for it was just because it was a recommendation from them,” he said.
None of the Supervisors reached for comment could identify the origin of the language of the resolution, which was not written by any Floyd County employee. In fact, the resolution appears to have been drafted originally by the Board of Supervisors in Giles County—other counties then adjusted the language and data to fit their specific circumstances.
Initially, County Administrator Terri Morris said the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, in collaboration with New River Valley-based “managers,” ostensibly meaning other administrators and town managers, drafted the resolution. But when VDH Public Information Officer Bobby Parker clarified that, “I have daily contact with the task force, and I have no information about the task force proposing, writing or contributing to such a resolution,” Morris corrected herself.
“I obviously was mistaken that the task force assisted with the resolution,” Morris said, later adding that, “The initial draft was written by Giles County…neither the task force nor the Health Department do resolutions, but both verbally supported the concept.”
New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell confirmed that the Public Health Task Force supported the resolution. “The county administrators, town and city managers have a call three times a week and resolutions were discussed,” Bissell said. “The task force didn’t write them to my knowledge but did support them. I was asked if public health supported it and I said yes,” she said.
According to Dr. Bissell, the prevalence of COVID-19 in the New River Health District is “much different than that of NOVA, Virginia Beach or Richmond.” She said, “Our healthcare resources are not overwhelmed and our test positivity rate is low at 4.5%.”
Kuchenbuch cited a similar justification for supporting a regional reopening—“We are prepared in that our hospitals are prepared; that’s where these resolutions come from, is that we are prepared to take on an influx of cases to our hospitals and right now, our hospitals report that they are able to,” she explained.
Courthouse District Supervisor Jerry Boothe said in his view, the resolution passed last week was not “asking specifically to open our region, but as we move forward, to reopen by district and yes, to use the numbers of (each) district.” However, the resolution calls for a reopening fairly explicitly. The final line says, “The Floyd County Board of Supervisors strongly urges the Governor to rescind prohibitions…and allow these “non-essential” and retail businesses to open under specific COVID-19 health practices.”
According to Boothe, moving forward, “the numbers are going to drive everything.” And he believes that regardless of when different regions of Virginia open up, the onus is going to be on citizens to help control the spread of the virus. “The overwhelming majority are wearing masks (right now), the vast majority are doing the social distancing. So I think as things open up…it’s going to come back on the citizens to do their individual part,” Boothe said.
He said he gets most of his knowledge about the progression of the crisis in Virginia from the CDC and the local health department, and that information is filtered through the Floyd County administrative office to the Board of Supervisors. “I don’t have a direct line of information from either agency,” he said.
He added that, “It’s not unusual for us to have resolutions where we’re voting on the basic premise of the resolution and the numbers (will) be added in later by staff.” On the basic premise, that the New River Valley has been spared the type of outbreak Virginia has seen in other areas of the state, the resolution is broadly correct. As of May 19, the New River Health District has 88 positive cases, with four in Floyd County and 66 in neighboring Montgomery.
When you compare the district’s “rate per 100,000 people,” a standard metric across regions, to other areas of the state, the New River Valley still has fewer cases, but the data is less cut-and-dry. The average rate-per-100,000 in the New River Health District is about 33 cases (as high as 67-per-100,000 in Montgomery County), and 135 in Roanoke City. This is compared to 150 per 100,000 in more-urban Charlottesville, 354 in Richmond City, and 711 in Arlington.
The average case rate in the Alleghany Health District, which includes Roanoke County and Salem, is 82 cases per 100,000, and in the Mount Rogers Health District, including Bristol, Carroll, Washington, and Wythe Counties, among others, the rate is 256 cases per 100,000 people, largely due to a case rate of 1,277 cases per 100,000 people in Galax.
According to data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, 1,883 people have been tested in the New River Health District, out of a total 181,872 residents living in the health district. This represents a testing rate of about 1%, while epidemiologists informing the governor’s office, as well as former health commissioner Dr. Karen Remley, have said the state should be testing 2-4% of the population every 30 days to ensure an accurate picture of disease prevalence within a given ZIP code.
According to VDH data, 61 people have been tested for coronavirus in the 24091 ZIP code, which encompasses much of Floyd County. The other four ZIP codes combined—which include Check, Copper Hill, Indian Valley and Willis—contribute 36 additional tests, meaning approximately 97 people have been tested in the county, as of May 19. Floyd County has more than 15,000 residents. The county’s four positive cases represent a 4% positive return rate.
Leading researchers agree that a low number of positive cases among all tests performed — roughly 10% — would show that the state is testing most people who are likely sick with COVID-19 along with a sizable sampling of the general public, according to reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.