A Juneteenth vigil dubbed “#FloydForFloyd,” and organized by Floyd CORE (Conversations on Racial Equity), among others, was held in front of the Floyd County Court House Friday evening. The otherwise peaceful vigil quickly escalated after a counter-protestor who had spent the entire event pacing the police tape line and waving a Confederate flag, began to threaten vigil attendees.
The event was attended by more than 200 people, including several legal observers from the National Lawyer Guild, and the crowd that gathered was diverse in age, race, gender and background. Vigil attendees, who were there, organizers said, “to grieve the lives lost to racialized violence and say their names,” began to gather long before the official 6 p.m. start time, and singing quickly broke out. Some attendees brought musical instruments and others simply clapped along to the first tune, “Everybody’s Got a Right to Live.”
The vigil had several scheduled speakers, including Michele Morris, a Black woman business owner who runs Woolly Jumper Yarns in the Town of Floyd, Sierra Little, a 2006 graduate of Floyd County High School who said she attended with her 12-year-old daughter because she knew the history of Juneteenth isn’t taught in schools, and Rosa Lobo, a biracial woman who graduated as Floyd County’s valedictorian last year.
Lobo spoke to the crowd about her own experience growing up in Floyd with a Black mother. “It really hurts…to think members of my family can’t go where they need to go safely,” Lobo said. She said between the threat of COVID-19, facing poverty and experiencing racism, “It’s too great a burden…but we bear it with a smile.”
The vigil saw several other rounds of everyone singing together, including the song “This Little Light of Mine,” and the crowd cheered and waved anytime people driving by the court house honked or shouted in support. Vigil leaders, who were all white women, on multiple occasions offered to cede the mic to any people of color who wanted to speak, but also led the group in chants of “Say his name; George Floyd! Say her name; Breona Taylor,” and “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”
The vigil did see hecklers and counter-protestors, who sometimes shouted out of trucks, as well as a small group of about a dozen that gathered across the street from the court house. Town Councilman David Whitaker stood with that group wearing a Trump-themed hat but declined to comment on the event. Town Council Vice-Mayor Mike Patton also attended, and offered these thoughts: “I’ve sat here and watched a lot of people come and go…I saw a father with his two children, and the little boy’s t-shirt gives me hope,” Patton said. The shirt read: “I’ve come here to change the world.”
The vigil went smoothly for about 90 minutes before an altercation between a man with a Confederate flag and certain attendees of the vigil.
According to one person who observed the altercation, a Black woman who was attending the vigil calmly began to ask the man waving the Confederate flag questions about the symbolism of the flag and why it was important to him. However, then, a white man at the vigil who preferred not to be named began to “taunt” the man with the flag, the observer said, and threaten to take it. Explaining his actions after the fact, the man said, “I had an issue with the way he was presenting the flag—snubbing people, giving them the finger—he should have been able to protest peacefully like the rest of us.”
The counter-protestor began to yell and threaten the larger group with violence. He planted his flag in a patch of dirt nearby, ripped off his shirt and raced at the crowd. Legal observers from the National Lawyer Guild—easily identifiable by their neon green hats and vests—quickly put their bodies between the man and the crowd, trying to de-escalate the situation, but didn’t have much success. While Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies could be seen monitoring the vigil and small counter-protest from the roof of the courthouse for the duration of the event, several other deputies appeared within seconds at the urging of vigil attendees and escorted the counter-protestor away. Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig declined to comment on the situation; it’s unclear if the man was arrested or charged with a crime.
It is interesting that you said Rosa Lobo is biracial, and that she was a vigil leader, but went on to say that all vigil leaders were white women.
