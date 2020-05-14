Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam began signaling a move towards a partial “reopening” of the Commonwealth: Phase One of a plan he has dubbed “Forward Virginia.” But it’s unclear whether the data supports even a partial reopening at the end of this week being safe, or if local business owners are prepared for such a reopening.
On May 2, the Virginia Public Access Project reported that two localities in Southwest Virginia—Roanoke City and Salem—were among the top five in the state with the fastest five-day growth in COVID-19 infections. At his press conference Monday, Northam announced that 9,801 people had been tested in the last 24-hour reporting period, still short of the 10,000 daily tests he had set as a benchmark for the state. In total, only 55 people have been tested in the 24091 ZIP code, which encompasses Floyd County.
Furthermore, the state’s test counts are being artificially inflated as the Virginia Department of Health has begun including unreliable antibody tests as part of its daily reported count.
Earlier this month, the governor had said he wanted to see a 14-day streak of declining case numbers before considering reopening, but later changed that metric to a 14-day decline in the percent of positive test results being returned, out of the total number of people tested. Because Virginia’s testing capacity has increased significantly over the past several weeks, case counts are bound to increase as more people are tested—but a smaller percentage of those tested will be infected with the virus.
Leading researchers agree that a low number of positive cases among all tests performed — roughly 10% — would show that the state is testing most people who are likely sick with COVID-19 along with a sizable sampling of the general public, according to reporting by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The positive rate here, while steadily declining as test numbers rise, is at 16% over the last week. But the real number is likely higher.
During Monday’s press conference, Dr. Karen Remley, a former Virginia health commissioner, cited research by Harvard epidemiologists that suggests a state should be testing between two and four percent of its population every 30 days in order to safely lift restrictions. “We want to assure people across the state that we’re doing enough testing in their ZIP code and in their district so they can be reassured that the number of cases represents what the disease looks like in their community,” Remley said.
Northam has indicated that a Phase One reopening of Northern Virginia—where the majority of the state’s positive cases are congregated—will be delayed at least two weeks. On the other side of the coin, some leaders in more rural areas of the state—including Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Floyd County—have suggested regional reopenings that are more generous with respect to lifted restrictions than Northam has laid out in his Phase One guidance.
At Tuesday’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution urging Gov. Northam to reopen the economy regionally. The resolution was developed by a New River Valley Task Force that includes Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford, and laid out data that would demonstrate the coronavirus pandemic has had less of an impact on the New River Valley than other areas of the state. However, both the copy of the resolution provided to the Press and Supervisors themselves was blank with respect to these data: while spaces for case counts, total population, available hospital beds, unemployment rates and more were left in the resolution, numbers were not actually provided.
When asked whether Supervisors passed the resolution without reviewing the data, County Administrator Terri Morris replied, “Yes.”
The resolution goes on to say that, “after nearly two months of intense public education by the federal, state and local governments as well as all media outlets; citizens and businesses alike have a much better understanding and appreciation about how best to demonstrate healthy and safe practices for conducting their business.”
Locust Grove District Supervisor Lauren Yoder clarified with the Board that this resolution would only ask the governor to consider a regional reopening, but would not specify any particular guidelines mandated by the county government. “I don’t want to get into the business of saying I know how,” to do that, Yoder said.
Town of Floyd Mayor Will Griffin indicated during a phone call Monday afternoon that the Town intends to follow the county’s lead with regard to reopening, since the Town of Floyd falls under the county’s emergency declaration. “I’m anticipating that there will be conversations between the town and county about that, and I would really hope we could be unified,” Griffin said.
“If it can be done responsibly and being cautious, then, I hate to say we’re at a breaking point—I hate the ‘cure is worse than the disease’ comment, but there’s going to have to be some sort of blending of it, that’s what it sounds like to me,” Griffin said, referring to some middle ground between complete lockdown and businesses reopening as normal.
“Personally, I would like to see us be very cautious about it. I own a business in town, and we rely a lot on the tourist economy, and I don’t know that we’re there yet,” he added.
The New River Valley Public Health Task Force has prepared and distributed materials to local businesses, such as its “Working Smart. Working Safe.” guidebook, which includes best practices by industry for a potential reopening.
During Tuesday’s Supervisors meeting, however, Community & Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin shared data that suggested some local businesses are nervous about reopening so soon. Others seemed to be faring well despite the changing circumstances.
The Economic Development Authority from May 7 to May 11 conducted a business survey that garnered 82 responses. In response to the question, “How prepared do you think your business is at this moment to meet the needs of the changing economy as a result of COVID-19?” 64.6% of respondents said they felt “somewhat prepared,” and another 14.6% felt “very prepared. Only 2.5% of respondents said they felt “very unprepared.”
Seventy-two percent of respondents said they had faced a loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, but 48% also said they had changed their business model in response. Nearly a quarter said the coronavirus pandemic has made clear the “need for more technology,” to support things such as online ordering and remote work.
Asked “How do you feel about reopening your business?” the most popular answer among respondents, at 29.3%, was wanting to reopen with special safety precautions. A close second, however, at 28% of respondents, were business owners saying they felt “very conflicted” about the decision to reopen or not, and more than 8% said they would not reopen right now even if they were legally allowed.
Business owners told the EDA that help finding PPE, touchless thermometers, and cleaning supplies would be helpful right now. Twenty percent said ideas on how to facilitate social distancing within their store would be helpful. The largest group, however, at 34% of respondents, said the most helpful thing the EDA could do would be to help “convince customers the business is safe.”
Floyd County has a labor force of approximately 8,000 people, Martin told the Board, as well as 1,200 self-employed people. As of April 25, 893 people in Floyd County had filed for unemployment.
