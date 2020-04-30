In a typical year, M.L. Mitchell and Son Meat Processing, a slaughterhouse in Walnut Grove, N.C., would be “taking a rest” right now when it came to working directly with animals. According to Kristi Mitchell, who owns and operates the processing plant, while the slaughterhouse would normally be “slowing down” this time of year, its customer farmers currently face a four-month wait for an appointment.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the national agriculture supply chain to a standstill. The country’s largest processing plants, which employ hundreds of people working in close proximity, have shut down or reduced capacity due to concerns about employee health, as well as a sharp decline in demand as the primary customers of these plants—restaurants, college dining halls, amusement parks, arenas and the like—have all closed.
Smaller slaughterhouses like M.L. Mitchell are filling the gap, trying to serve farmers raising beef, pork and other livestock whose normal processors are closed. “Where now other big plants are shutting down, we’re filling up,” said Mitchell. “But we only have a certain amount we can do as a small meat processor, and so everyone is having to wait even longer.”
Mitchell has even hired extra help—including two professional chefs, laid off due to the crisis, whose knife skills are helping the plant process meat very quickly, she said.
Randall Gearhart runs a feedlot, RG Cattle, in Floyd County. A self-proclaimed “middle-man,” Gearhart purchases cattle at around six to eight months old, before they’re “finished” and ready for harvest. Gearhart continues to grow the cattle at his lot, then sells them to a larger feedlot or slaughterhouse. But now, most slaughterhouses are closed.
“Honestly that is one of the biggest issues that our industry is facing here, present-day,” Gearhart said. Because the country’s biggest processors are closed or running at half-capacity, he explained, “It just backs up the cattle that are ready to harvest. If there’s nowhere to harvest them, it just plugs up the pipeline. It messes up logistics,” he said. In other words, feedlots are full, with nowhere to send finished cattle.
And there’s a timeclock on these cattle—they gain weight as they stay on the lot, mostly in fat. “If they get too old, the beef gets tough and gross, or they get too fat,” said Mitchell. “And then I win as the processor, because I just cut the fat off, and they’re paying by weight,” she explained.
This pile-up in supply at the feedlots is also driving down demand—meaning smaller farmers who are raising cattle in preparation for sale to feedlots are seeing the value per head decline precipitously. “It’s affected the price by as much as $300-400 a head, because there’s no demand there,” Gearhart explained. “So the economic results are devastating—we’re talking hundreds of thousands of cattle that are worth (hundreds) less than they were before,” he said.
Because of those circumstances, Gearhart explained, the feedlots buying from him aren’t willing to pay much—they have enough cattle already. Gearhart is bidding lower to stay competitive, making less money per head of cattle, but also trying to pay his suppliers—the smaller farmers beneath him in the supply chain—enough that they can stay afloat.
One of those farmers is local Board of Supervisors member Lauren Yoder, who runs No Rest Farm in Copper Hill.
“Essentially what I was doing before was, probably 99% of the cattle we raised would be sold to somebody like Gearhart’s, when they were six to eight months old,” Yoder said.
The national supply chain is set up to move meat from huge processors and meat-packers to large commercial clients, like restaurants and chain grocery stores. Shelves are sitting empty at these stores though, as the supply chain has been slow to adjust to the major shift in demand precipitated by the coronavirus crisis.
“What we’ve seen is, because the restaurants have shut down, (people) have been looking for more of those retail cuts of meat (at the grocery store),” explained Jake Bruton, who runs Windy Creek Farm in Floyd. “They’re moving as quickly as they can, but they can’t quite keep up when people are buying quantities to store up for a while,” he said.
“You see pictures on the news of empty grocery store shelves, and you automatically think demand would be high, and it is,” said Gearhart. “But it doesn’t matter whether shelves are empty or not, if you can’t get the product processed and in front of the public, then we can’t sell it. That’s why it’s such a huge blow to the industry right now.”
There is no shortage of meat—merely a breakdown in the supply chain that would typically get that meat onto people’s tables. In big cities, folks have few options for accessing the meat they need. But in Floyd, consumers can “go to the source,” so to speak. More and more people have been turning to these small town farmers for their retail needs, which producers like Mitchell, Yoder and Bruton are doing their best to fill.
Yoder, who raises hogs and cattle, has begun processing the animals on his farm rather than selling them to feedlots, as an alternative means of putting value on his stock. He has been sending pork, for instance, to Mitchell’s slaughterhouse in North Carolina. Since it’s a USDA-inspected facility, animals processed there can be sold in retail cuts. Others are sending cattle with the same goal.
“Right now, cow prices have declined so much that it’s not worth it to go to the stockyard anymore. (Farmers) are coming to me to put that value on their beef by processing it for them, so that they can sell it and actually make some money,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell herself has bulked up her retail offerings over the past few weeks, she said, although it’s far from her primary business under normal circumstances. “A farmer brings us an animal and we give it back to them in a nice vacuum-sealed package. That’s our main business. That’s 95% of what we do,” Mitchell explained.
“We grow cows and pigs, and we stock retail through that, but it’s always been small. We’ve added a few customers, but no one just drives up to a slaughterhouse—it’s awkward and uncomfortable,” Mitchell said. “Because there’s no meat in the grocery store, people are now calling us to ask, and yes, we do have retail, but I’m not set up to feed all these people. I just have a small family farm,” she said.
Yoder has likewise seen a huge demand for local meats. While Yoder said he would typically sell two or three animals a year directly to consumers, “in the past couple months, I’ve probably done four times what I would normally do in a year,” he said. “If I get them USDA-inspected, I can sell them by the cut, and so I started doing that,” he said.
He quickly realized that selling retail person-to-person was time-consuming, however. “The one thing I figured out really quickly is if I go out and sell five pounds to everybody that wants it, it takes all my time and I can’t get anything else done,” he said. Yoder has started supplying local grocery store Smith’s to get his wares into customer’s hands.
“It’s been crazy. We had people waiting on us when we got there the other day with sausage. There’s no way we can keep up with the demand that it seems like they’re going to have,” Yoder said. “For people like me, and I’m sure a lot of other small businesses in the county, it’s just trying to adapt fast enough,” he said.
Jake Bruton and his wife Taunya, who sell family-raised USDA pork and lamb, were well prepared for the curbside sales model necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been delivering orders and doing curbside pick-up for a while now, just because that’s what fits better with our schedule,” Bruton explained.
Windy Creek Farm has a Facebook page where the Bruton team can keep in touch with customers, and share a link to the website where folks can see what meat is in stock and order what they need. “It’ll send us an email with their order and we’ll put the order together. It has a few pick-up times where they can come to the farm, or we go down to different parking lots (at particular times),” Bruton explained.
For the Bruton family, farming is more a passion than a livelihood, he said. Bruton is also a full-time veterinarian. “We love doing it. We get the kids involved. We just enjoy the outdoors, being able to work with our hands…It’s just a fun way for us to provide a local service,” Bruton said.
That service has been in higher demand recently, he said, and the farm has had to adjust how it does processing to deal with obstacles caused by the pandemic.
“We’ve actually run into a little bit of trouble with this coronavirus…We have a great processor out in Giles County that we take them to…and we have kind of grown a market where (customers) know which kind of sausage they like, so we’ve got some repeat customers who have grown to expect that sort of quality,” Bruton said.
“But this past time, we were getting ready to market our pigs and just weren’t able to get any sort of butcher date, so we’ve taken a different approach,” he explained. Windy Creek has started using Thompson’s, another meat processor in Floyd, for “custom exempt” slaughtering. This means animals must be sold, live, “on the hoof,” directly to customers, to be processed outside of a USDA-inspected facility.
“We have to sell a live animal share…either a half or whole hog,” Bruton said. At first, he was skeptical this approach would work, since people typically buy smaller amounts of meat by the retail cut, rather than whole animals at one time. “The pigs are going to the processor on May 1, they’ve all been sold. So it’s actually been a really smooth process,” he said. “Right now, nobody wants to go out and buy food in the store, they want to stock up so that we can stay at home until all of this settles down,” he added.
Small-town farmers hope that the increased interest in buying local will sustain long after the coronavirus crisis has ended. “The local food movement…is more healthy, it’s more earth-conscious, you’re supporting your neighbor,” Mitchell said. “It wasn’t really catching on I don’t think, until this. And now, who’s saving the world? The local people are saving the world.”
“I do think a lot of it is that people are wanting to have a more secure source of food where they know where it comes from, and they’re wanting to support local people. It’s one of the very few bright spots in this whole mess,” Yoder said.
Bruton said that the new focus on local goes beyond supporting existing producers. “I think one of the big positives we can take away is that people are looking into local food sources, they’re looking to build relationships with local farmers; really asking questions about where their food comes from and maybe even wanting to participate in it themselves,” he said. People have begun gardening or raising egg-laying hens.
“I sell a lot of compost for people to put in their gardens, and I’ve sold more of that than I ever have,” said Gearhart. “People have the mentality that they’re going to raise their own food.”
Gearhart said for him personally, although he has seen increased local demand and has even sold fifty or so head of cattle to folks who plan to process the animals themselves at Thompson’s, that level of business can’t sustain his operation for long. RG Cattle has 2,500 head of cattle on its feedlots.
“We’re in uncharted territory right now. I’ve been trading cattle for 25 years and I’ve never seen this before. Therefore, it’s the fear of the unknown—is this deal going to last for two weeks, two months or two years?” Gearhart said. “There’s been a large percentage of people that are just holding (onto their stock), waiting for better times.” But that could cause its own problems, he explained, if producers later flood the market with supply.
According to Bruton, “Uncertainty is nothing new to farmers. When the whole nation turns and looks at them during this situation, it just kind of points out their resilience.”
