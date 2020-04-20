Like its public school counterparts, Springhouse Community School is closed due to the governor’s order, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But according to Head of School Jenny Finn, “The flame at Springhouse is burning bright. The physical location is closed down, but the soul of the place is blazing.”
For some, coronavirus descending over the nation came as a shock, a swift interruption to their daily lives for which they felt entirely unprepared. This wasn’t the case for learners and staff at Springhouse, Finn said. “We’ve been fighters and creative before COVID-19, and that’s important to say. Because when you’re already in that mode, when a crisis hits, we’ve been practicing the skills for eight years,” Finn said.
Finn said Springhouse—which is a nonprofit organization and alternative school in Pilot—has always known “what it means to be underdogs in the culture.” The school seeks to “reimagining the purpose and practice of education in order to better serve our youth, strengthen community, and to be a model of holistic education for educators,” according to a letter from Finn on the school’s website.
“We’ve been really resilient and creative; it’s just been the norm,” Finn said. Springhouse’s approach to education includes that the school is competency-based, meaning students are not assigned traditional letter grades. Unlike some public school teachers across the state who are currently struggling to motivate students during remote learning, Finn said, Springhouse instructors have found their students to be as engaged as ever.
“What motivates us at Springhouse has always been connection, creativity and community; that’s not new, so we don’t have to do anything new around our core values,” Finn said. There have been some adjustments to the curriculum—before the pandemic, Springhouse had been planning a course in agriculture and food security, which intended to use garden space at Plenty! Farm and Food Bank, as well as incorporate various field trips.
“Those who can will be gardening at home,” Finn said. “We’ve had online panels where we’ve called people we were going to visit.” Springhouse students are normally mentored by a teacher or community member, Finn said, and those mentorships have continued as well—virtually.
“Every student has a mentor, and mentors are checking in with their students every single week,” Finn said, adding that Springhouse is seeking to provide “family support and education” during this difficult time. Finn said that Springhouse’s existing structure and community investment has led to resilience and flexibility in the face of distance learning.
“The students are very grateful for the structure that we’ve created, and are very engaged with that structure. Every morning, we meet at 10 a.m. We have students who don’t have internet, whose parents will drive them into town to find a hotspot,” Finn said. During one morning Zoom call, the school shared on Facebook, every single student logged on with the display name “Jenny Finn.”
“They miss each other badly, they miss school,” Finn said. “We’re going to be talking about how important it is that they connect with each other outside of school hours and just be together virtually,” she added.
Springhouse’s main course for its students this term was titled, “Radical Civics,” and is now being taught remotely by local musician and lawyer Alan Graf. Currently, the school is also offering electives, such as foreign language (all the students are learning Georgian at the moment, Finn said), Drawing in Nature, and one course led by a tenth grade student, called Artistic Expression. Some Springhouse staff members have been leading exercise classes remotely, and students are being encouraged to keep a log of physical activities.
Springhouse has not only continued instruction, however, it has added a course in an attempt to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The course, called “Empowerment in the Modern Moment,” is being offered to both teens and adults, and according to Finn, “It’s focused specifically on COVID-19 and what our response to it can be.”
The course has been opened up to everyone “near and far,” said Finn, which has allowed some Floyd County High School students to enroll and work alongside their Springhouse peers. “(The class) focuses on who you are as a person and getting strong…and then, what’s going on in your community,” Finn said. Each enrolled student will be tasked with coming up with a project that addresses a need in Floyd or even regionally or nationally.
Finn said Springhouse is trying to instill an important lesson in its students: “The choices you make right now matter. We don’t want to just endure this and get back to normal. We want to let this situation make us stronger, so that we can be of greater service in our lives to those around us,” she said.
The coronavirus crisis has disrupted “normal” for a lot of people and institutions, and revealed potential shortcomings in how they “normally” operated. Asked what Springhouse will change in the future, newly imbued with the lessons of this crisis response, Finn responded: “I think if we change anything, it will be to be bolder; to be bold in our mission.”
Finn said that occasionally, the education that Springhouse Community School offers can feel undervalued by the larger population. “We’ve always known that what we’re doing matters, but much of what Springhouse orients around, especially in the educational system, it’s seen as secondary, soft skills,” Finn said. “And I am here to say, no. Knowing who you are, how to be in community, knowing how to have the skills to be creative, being resilient and having integrity, those are the most important things,” she said.
“So I think if anything, all of this will motivate us to go out, do our best work in Floyd, and then carry our seed beyond Floyd,” Finn concluded.
