The New River Valley Agency on Aging is considered an essential organization, and it has continued its important work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This work includes delivering daily hot meals to certain homebound seniors, frozen meals and pantry essentials to others, transporting elderly and disabled folks to critical medical appointments, and calling local seniors weekly to check in.
According to Agency on Aging Director of Development & Marketing Shannon Hammons, one upside of the recent pandemic has been the bolstered “health literacy” of vulnerable folks in the New River Valley. Hammons said the agency currently serves 47 homebound seniors in Floyd County, and has seen referrals for its services “skyrocket” in the past few weeks.
“I think many seniors that were managing to some degree without the available network, they found themselves to be very much in need of the nutrition program, and those numbers have just jumped,” Hammons said. He explained that some area senior citizens may be reaching out for help because of unique, temporary hardships precipitated by the pandemic. Others, he said, have simply become more “literate” or knowledgeable about what resources exist, and have realized they qualify for some of those resources.
“There’s a certain level of pride, you don’t want to have to ask for help, if you can manage to a small degree,” Hammons said. “We have seen through federal data that one in two seniors is at risk of malnutrition, and it takes something like this pandemic, where people might be hanging on by a thread,” he said, for seniors to reach out for assistance.
“As people are talking…local citizens that connect with us on social media, they’re helping seniors to understand that, you qualify. It’s available for you too,” Hammons said. “You see snippets on the news, in the paper, on Facebook, and it clicks. It’s brought a lot of folks to us,” he said.
The New River Valley Agency on Aging provides support services to aging and disabled adults and their caregivers, “to enable them to achieve maximum independence, maintain their dignity, and strengthen their social support systems within their communities while enhancing their quality of life,” according to the National Area Agencies on Aging website. Seniors can become clients of the local agency through a referral, after which they are screened for eligibility and matched with a case manager, Hammons explained.
“An individual can self-refer, it could be a doctor, a member of law enforcement. It really varies how individuals become connected with us. Sometimes it’s a pastor that may call for a member of the church that’s needing assistance,” Hammons said. Broadly speaking, clients need to be 60 years of age to qualify, and services are provided on a sliding scale based on income. The one exception, Hammons said, is transportation services, which are provided for a wider variety of needy people.
“It’s more like a transportation social worker. These are medical trips for folks who really fall between the cracks—they may not have an identified network,” Hammons said. “This is not only seniors, but individuals that might have different abilities, be auto-less, or not have a way to maneuver through their community or through the New River Valley,” he added.
Recently, most medical appointments have been cancelled due to the pandemic, Hammons said, but the appointments that remain are critical. “A lot (of clients) have cancelled routine exams and so forth. The bulk of what we’re doing right now are dialysis and cancer treatment appointments…you can’t really go without those.”
The agency makes daily, hot meal deliveries to seniors Monday through Friday, Hammons said. For some who live in remote areas—for instance, a Floyd County senior living in Copper Hill, he said—ten frozen meals are delivered every two weeks instead.
In addition, the agency has rolled out programs to provide supplementary weekend meals as well as pet food on a monthly basis.
“Through survey data, we found that over 93% of the seniors that we were serving had mentioned that they really struggled having access to food for the weekend—or did not have anything in the house to have a meal on Saturday or Sunday,” Hammons said. “Fido’s Pantry is our pet food program, because as we looked at that survey data…we found out that, like the senior, the pet was going hungry,” he explained.
“Many seniors solve that problem by taking their meals and giving it to their cat or dog. In many instances, the senior was making the conscious decision to go hungry or stay hungry, to feed their cat or dog,” he added.
The New River Valley Agency on Aging has continued these monthly deliveries of pantry staples and pet food during the coronavirus pandemic, Hammons said, but has adjusted the program slightly to keep both staff and senior clients safe.
The agency used to transport clients on a monthly basis to their nearest food bank—for Floyd residents, meaning Plenty!—but now, agency staff compile a grocery needs list from clients and go “shopping” for the clients, then deliver the pantry supplies to their homes.
“Traditionally, we’ve always entered their home to visit with them…right now, we kind of changed our service to bring the meals and so forth to their doorstep,” Hammons said. For those clients with limited mobility or a fall risk, staff will enter the home and leave the delivery, but stay at a distance. “We’re limiting shaking hands, hugs. We’ve put information in with their meals about COVID-19 and what we’re doing to assist them and keep them safe,” he said.
Monthly disbursements have included essentials like toilet paper, Kleenex, soap and more toiletries, Hammons said. The agency has also started delivering shelf stable meals and meal components—like powdered milk, Hammons said—to prepare for the possibility that it may have to suspend services in the near future.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support from the community—really asking the question, ‘How can I help a senior?’… A lot of individuals in the community have contributed cash. They’ve been giving cash because a lot of the things we’re in need of—toilet paper, paper towels—are absent on shelves right now,” he said.
A local corporation has been providing fresh produce, and new volunteers are stepping up every day. “It’s during those trying times that really, people pull together. Even though we’re being asked to socially distance, we’re actually as a community tightening our arms around one another,” Hammons said.
While some volunteer roles have been suspended during this crisis, Hammons said the agency is still looking for people to help in its Christiansburg food pantry, or to help make calls to seniors. “We realize that even outside of this viral pandemic, seniors are very socially isolated. They’re not having the exposure that they would typically around us. We are calling our clients weekly just to check in, a friendly hello, how are you doing? (We ask) do you have someone…that’s checking in on you,” Hammons explained.
“This is to boost their spirits, but we’re learning critical things,” he added.
The New River Valley Agency on Aging can be found online at http://www.nrvaoa.org/.
