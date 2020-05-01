Funeral services offer an opportunity to gather together—to reflect on and celebrate the life of a recently-passed loved one, and to commune in grief and in healing.
In the wake of coronavirus and restrictions that the governor has placed on large gatherings, funerals look slightly different than before, but funeral directors like Bobby Gardner, Jr. are determined to keep providing their essential services in a respectful, meaningful way.
Gardner and his family own and operate Gardner Funeral Home in the Town of Floyd, and they have continued to serve one or two families a week during this pandemic. While visitation has been limited to ten people per room, Gardner said, “We’re here to serve the people. So it just depends on what they want to do as far as coming in and being able to have the time that they need to process the loss.”
Gardner was quick to praise his staff, who he said are working especially hard to keep the funeral home safe for both staff and visitors. “They’re super. They do a lot of extra (work) to make sure that the public and also us are safe, because we’re here to serve and so, we can’t get sick either,” he explained. “We clean. I’ve got a wonderful staff and they are on it every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” he said.
Gardner said the funeral home has multiple rooms to accommodate visitors, and each is cleaned before a family arrives and after they leave.
During the crisis, Gardner Funeral Home hasn’t limited the number of family members that can visit during a funeral or memorial service—it has merely cycled those visitors into the funeral home’s various rooms in smaller groups. Other visitors have waited outside, or in cars, Gardner said.
Gardner said many families have chosen not to advertise dates and times of funerals during the pandemic, electing for smaller, private services for now, with potential public memorials in the future.
“Most folks are choosing to have time for the family to have a viewing, and then we go to the graveside,” Gardner said. “And everything that we’ve published so far has been private, just because of the restrictions that they’ve put on us,” Gardner explained. The funeral home has offered memorial services at a later date, which will give friends and family the opportunity to gather.
Memorial tributes at the funeral home often include slide shows, pictures and memorabilia of personal significance on display, Gardner said. “We can give folks an opportunity to get together and reminisce and talk about the good times—all the good stuff that folks have been able to do in their lives,” Gardner said. If the person was a quilter, they may have a quilt hanging up. “If they were into gardening, we could put some of their tools up, or something like that, that was very special to them. We’ve used saddles in the past…Just depending on what was special to that person and that family,” he added.
Recently, families have been coordinating future memorial services around meaningful dates and events, Gardner said. The funeral home is planning for restrictions to be lifted around June 10, when the governor’s current stay-at-home order expires. “One of the last families we served, they’re talking about (holding a memorial) sometime around the end of June, because that’s the person’s birthday,” he said. “Everything can be set around the family’s wishes. Something that was special to them, if they took a vacation every year…if they were going to have a family reunion,” Gardner added.
Gardner said he feels fulfilled by his work as a funeral director. “At the end of the day, after we’ve served the family, if they come and say, ‘You’ve made this a lot easier than what we had ever thought,’ then that’s nice.” Hesitant to sound as if he was bragging, Gardner mused, “It’s a calling somewhat…Anybody could be a funeral director, but if you do it and do it right, the folks leave feeling a sense of peace that you’ve helped them through one of the hardest times in their lives,” he said.
Garder said the funeral home will continue its essential work regardless of circumstance. “We consider it an honor to be in this community, and to be able to help the folks that call upon us,” he said.
