In 2012, Beth Macy was a reporter at the Roanoke Times, writing about marginalized communities. That summer, a wealthy kid from the Hidden Valley neighborhood of the city, one of the more economically advantaged communities, was about to go to prison for the overdose death of a friend. “I put Roanoke on notice,” Macy told an audience of around 40 people at the Floyd County Store on Monday. “I told them, ‘We’ve got a nascent heroin problem, and it’s not in the inner city.’”
Reporting on that story set Macy on a path to writing her most recent book, “Dopesick,” a New York Times bestseller chronicling the opioid epidemic in Southwest Virginia and nationwide. On Monday, Macy joined students from the Springhouse Community School, teachers and members of the broader community for a conversation about the addiction crisis and potential solutions.
Students at Springhouse have been reading Macy’s book for their course on the science of addiction, which meets for five more weeks, every Monday and Wednesday. Chris Wolf, director of learner experience at Springhouse, said in his introduction of the event that when his class was asked who had a personal connection to the opioid crisis, every single member of the class raised a hand. “Our mission is to reimagine the purpose and practice of education,” Wolf said. “With a small (student body), we can be responsive to what’s relevant,” he explained, which was the inspiration behind having a dialogue on drug addiction.
Co-owner of the Floyd County Store Dylan Locke told the crowd, “I’m glad to be able to use a closed Monday to have such an important discussion,” referencing the fact that the Store is normally closed for business that day. “It’s a hard subject, but one that’s definitely worth talking about.”
Before opening the room up for questions, Macy recapped for the audience many of her experiences while reporting for “Dopesick”—detailing the families she met affected by drug addiction and the hundreds of thousands of lives lost, but also the community activists, organizers, healthcare professionals, church members and others who are working diligently to combat the crisis.
Macy emphasized that these people—“the people fighting back”—drove the narrative of her book. While she told the crowd she was initially “nervous” about the subtitle of Dopesick, which reads, “Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” she didn’t mince words when it came to who she felt was responsible for the 2.6 million Americans who are currently addicted. “I’m writing about those billionaire bastards who lied, and said, ‘Our drugs are safe,’” Macy said. According to Macy, opioids were overprescribed for afflictions such as a sore back or minor injuries, and then those prescriptions acted as a gateway to harder drugs, such as heroin.
Macy said she spoke to many addicts and former addicts while reporting her book who felt responsible for their own addiction and failures. One person told her, “I didn’t understand that I was part of a bigger story until I read your book. I thought I was just a f--- up.” But “nobody is a f--- up,” Macy told the audience. “These companies unleashed this deadly epidemic.”
While the conversation was laced with darkness and heartbreak, Macy also spent significant time discussing potential solutions—many of which could be spearheaded in small, local communities like Floyd. “They say the opposite of addiction is community,” Macy said. “And that’s what you’re doing here.”
Macy encouraged those in the audience to lobby for initiatives that would transform local jails into treatment facilities. According to Macy, 85% of people who go to jail have a substance abuse problem. Rather than advocating for an “abstinence-only” approach to treatment, where people addicted to drugs go through painful withdrawal (getting “dopesick”) and fail to learn strategies for recovery, Macy said jails and rehab facilities should preference medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and intense counseling. The former, Macy said, has a 6-8% success rate, while the latter helps patients recover 60% of the time. “The science is clear,” Macy said.
Malcolm Smith was in the audience Monday, and had come from Laurel Fork, in Carroll County, to hear Macy speak. A college professor who did a five-year study on a jail in New Hampshire that became a treatment facility, exactly as Macy described, he said he was glad to hear her explore potential solutions to the epidemic. Smith said in his study, which monitored a voluntary program wherein prisoners with substance abuse problems, sentenced to county jail terms (i.e. low-level offenders), took part in treatment programs, the recidivism rate decreased from 85% to 17% over five years. “It just blew me away,” Smith said.
Smith referenced the recent death of Radford student Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, who died while in the New River Valley Regional Jail of “buprenorphine toxicity and acute and chronic asthma,” according to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat chronic pain, as well as during MAT for opiate addiction.
“That’s a good example—after that, they’ve made no changes to be sensitive to the needs of addicted people,” Smith said. “I’m just concerned. And this is happening in every community.”
Macy said two major barriers to getting people the treatment they need are stigma and economic access. “The problem is, people have been so stigmatized. Anything that can get them back out of the shadows and into treatment,” she said, would be a win. She continued, “We also need to address the lack of hope in our communities, and the growing inequality.” Macy said she saw families “remortgage their houses to send family members to exactly the wrong kind of treatment.”
From a local perspective, Macy said individuals could be trained in administering Nalaxone, a drug which reverses the effects of an overdose, and could organize systems or programs to ensure that rural folks have transportation to doctors and treatment facilities. Taking a statewide or national view, Macy shared that expanding Medicaid can help reduce the number of overdoses in a particular state. As for universal healthcare (“Medicare-for-All” and similar policy proposals), Macy said, “I’m for anything that helps people get access to treatment.”
One student asked Macy the first thing that shocked her during reporting on the opioid crisis. “It was surprising that (community activists) have been battling this for 20 years, and as a nation, we’ve just started grappling with it,” she said.
