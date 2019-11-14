The Floyd Town Council began its meeting last Thursday with a moment of silence honoring Otis Howell, who served as a town police officer and on Council himself, among his many other contributions to Floyd. Howell passed away Nov. 4 at the age of 88.
The Council then heard a lengthy presentation from Don Thomas of Roanoke-based Wingate Appraisal, the firm currently contracted to complete a general reassessment of real estate in Floyd County. Thomas told the Council a 14-month process that began last fall is wrapping up, and Floyd County property owners should expect to receive estimates of value “very soon.”
According to state law, reassessments are required at least every six years. Floyd County conducts them every five years. “The purpose is to equalize the tax burden across homeowners as best we can,” Thomas explained. After property owners received their individual assessments, there will be a window of time during which they can discuss the assessment with a member of the Wingate firm, or dispute the assessed property value.
The firm will also issue a big-picture assessment of property values, determined primarily by past sales data, across the entire county. Thomas said county residents should expect a “somewhat different” assessment this year than in years past. While prior county-wide assessments had been relatively stable, with only small increases or “bumps” over time, Thomas explained that “the town is more vibrant than it was five or 10 years ago (and) values tend to reflect that vibrancy.”
Thomas emphasized that the assessments are not meant to be a tax-generating mechanism—in fact, while the town will adjust property taxes based on the results, it can’t raise taxes more than one percent without a public hearing.
In other news from the council, it will hold a public hearing on its proposed ordinance regulating motorized scooters on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Paul LeMay, who recently lost his campaign for reelection to the council by one vote, announced during Thursday’s meeting his intention to request a recount. The notion was supported by fellow councilman Mike Patton, who won handily in the Nov. 5 race. “I think it’s very important to reassure all of us as to the integrity of the vote,” Patton said. “It has nothing to do with who wins or loses.” As of press time Tuesday afternoon, no recount petition had yet been filed by LeMay, according to the Circuit Court. LeMay has until Nov. 18 to make the formal request.
