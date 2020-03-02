I encourage all registered voters to vote in the primary on March 3.
In 2016, the total turnout in the presidential primary elections was just 29% of eligible voters, according to the nonpartisan group Fair Vote. Overlooking this first part of the electoral process is an important missed opportunity which could cause difficult consequences down the road.
In the primaries, you have an opportunity to choose the best candidate possible from a wide selection. It gives you a chance to see who can withstand political pressure.
Please do your part and get out and vote.
Virginia Neukirch
Floyd
