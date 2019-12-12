Despite the freezing rain and the late hour, more than 600 people crowded into the auditorium at Floyd County High School on Tuesday evening for a public hearing on the Board of Supervisors’ Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. After nearly two and a half hours of speakers, 37 of whom supported the resolution and seven who opposed it, the board unanimously approved the resolution.
Floyd County joins dozens of other localities and counties throughout Virginia that have passed similar resolutions, although Chairman Lauren Yoder and his board made efforts to personalize Floyd’s resolution to the community.
The resolution states the county’s intent to “stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution … any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights.” The text also includes an acknowledgment of the “deep cultural and historic roots of hunting within the Commonwealth and the County of Floyd … as well as the many conservation and wildlife management benefits to be derived from responsible game management.”
For her part, Little River District Supervisor Linda Devito, who ultimately voted to approve the resolution, noted her opposition to naming the county a “sanctuary” for gun rights, saying “I feel that sanctuary is a holy word … the word is perhaps misplaced in this resolution.” She added, “In this time of Christmas and the birth of the prince of peace, we have to think in those terms.” But Devito also defended the overall text of the resolution, saying that “every single one of us at this table (the Supervisors) has worked tirelessly to come up with a resolution that we felt represented Floyd County.”
Robert Smith kicked off the public comments by acknowledging that the resolution would carry no legal weight, but told supervisors that “we need to make our statement to Richmond … We know it carries no weight of law, (but) our work is just beginning tonight.”
Carl Kempa, who spoke later in the evening, addressed the “naysayers” who pointed out the powerlessness of the resolution and said, “On the left they’re all about symbolism, and this is a symbol.”
Several speakers throughout the night framed the resolution as a political statement in opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democrats recently elected to the state legislature and liberalism in general. Charles Whiting said the idea of registering or potentially relinquishing guns is “frightening to a free people,” and claimed that “Democrats have a history steeped in slavery.”
“For my part, liberalism is killing this country, killing Washington, D.C., and trying to kill Trump,” Robert Spence told the crowd. “So we all need to vote.”
Others defended the Second Amendment as the protector of all other rights enumerated in the Constitution, and supported the sanctuary resolution for ensuring the right to be armed is not restricted. Gene Bishop said “this is the law that is the pillar for the rest of these rights … It’s the canary in the coalmine.”
John Phillips, a 22-year veteran, described the right to bear arms as key to public safety.
“I’ve been to countries where they don’t have any way to protect themselves,” he said.
Trying to take or restrict guns is “not in our best interest,” he added.
Jared March credited his son’s open-carry of a gun with preventing a robbery at the family restaurant in Christiansburg. He said while many had spoken on big topics like resolutions, ordinances and the Constitution, the heart of the issue is “a little smaller.”
March said allowing his employees and customers to open-carry in his restaurant “does nothing but create a safer environment for everyone in that building.” He concluded, “Criminals are opportunists and are afraid of losing power in a situation … just like politicians who sell out our rights to get Northern Virginia votes.”
Corey Voss, a local firefighter, outlined another way in which guns protect public safety. He said first-responders and law enforcement officers deal with long response times, given the large size of the county, and waiting for help while unarmed may allow further harm.
Both opponents and supporters of the resolution raised the issue of mass shootings, and how to prevent them. Supporters of the resolution argued that keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong people would cut down on violence, and that a lack of values may be behind these tragedies, as well as sensationalism from the mainstream media.
George Nester described how criminals could use a variety of means — including rope or knives — to carry out violence without a gun.
“The evil is contained within the heart of the perpetrator,” he said, calling on the board to “support the views of the people who duly elected you.”
Becky Howell said “much attention is paid to mass shootings, and rightly so,” but claimed people hold a “misguided notion that guns are the problem.” She said “finding a way to intervene with people with violent tendencies” was more important than gun control measures.
As for those who spoke against resolution, while some proposed gun control measures, many merely pointed out that passing such resolutions was not within the purview of the Board of Supervisors.
“The issue is what the board is empowered to do, and what you should do,” said Karen Baker. “People have valuable things to say, but they should go to their delegates, or write letters to the editor.”
Baker encouraged the board to act “in a way that is consistent with your duties. This resolution is political, and you all are not elected to be politicians, but servants of the county.”
Most who opposed the resolution on any grounds were met with loud booing from the audience. On several occasions, Chairman Yoder reminded those in attendance to “be respectful” and that the supervisors wanted to “hear from everyone.”
Judy Dickerson told the board that her family has lived in Floyd County for “centuries” and that guns had helped “put food on our table.” But she cautioned against the “fear and anger in this room,” and opposed the resolution because in her view, “it says that Floyd will only obey the laws they want to, and will not work with anyone from the other side.”
Several speakers evoked the motto of the commonwealth—Sic Semper Tyrannus, or “Thus always to tyrants”—and defended guns as a guard against tyrannical governments or foreign invaders. Richard Telling summed up these views succinctly: “If our forefathers had gun control, we’d all still be British.” After more than 40 speakers and limited discussion by the supervisors, the resolution was approved unanimously.
