If you ask Floyd County High School senior track star Haleigh Hamlin about her favorite memories from her five-year-long track career, which began when she was in seventh grade, she answers with a story from her very first meet.
“In seventh grade, it was my first-ever meet and I ran the 100 (meter dash), and I won. And that’s when all my teammates ran over and hugged me after I ran,” Hamlin recounted. Being separated from some of those friends and teammates now, amidst the abrupt closure of all Virginia schools and the cancellation of her senior season due to the threat of coronavirus, is probably the most difficult part of the situation for Hamlin.
“It was really hard at first, knowing that a lot of the people that I see in high school, I’m never going to see again,” Hamlin said. “But I’m just trying to take it day by day, talk to as many people as I can, keep in touch, and roll with the punches,” she said.
Floyd County’s track teams went through a rebuilding year last season, explained Jacob Hall, and this year, the seniors were excited to reap the benefits of a lot of hard work. Last season was Hall’s first, and his experience during outdoor track with the relay team was his favorite part.
“I didn’t care much about myself, but our relay team—it had four juniors and we got really close to the school record last year. For three of us, it was our first year (on the team),” Hall said. “We were really just looking forward to seeing how we could do this year.”
School’s Out Forever
Floyd County senior Caleb Webb, who played on both the football and baseball teams, has been wanting to paint his room for a while. With schools closed and practices cancelled, he finally got around to it, he said. “It was just a little kid color. Now it’s gray,” he said.
Webb said he’s been bored and he’s missing his team, but he’s been able to maintain perspective on the crisis we’re collectively facing. “It sucked, having our season taken away, but I think there’s bigger problems than just a high school sport. We’ve got to have our worldwide health better,” he said.
While Webb got to finish out his football career in the fall, he won’t complete his final season of baseball. Asked which sport he prefers, Webb said, “I always say whatever season it is, I can’t really pick one.” But the baseball team, he said, “has a really good bond, and we just always played together, and we’ve been working pretty hard since pretty much our last game, last year. We were just hoping for a good season.”
Hall has been filling his time with fishing, he said. “It’s not a new hobby, but I’ve been fishing a lot more around the town,” he said. He’s still managed to keep in touch with some of his teammates during the shutdown, and sometimes, they’ll run together along the Little River. “I’ve kept running with all of them, just once in a while…We go by the river, and then I can fish right afterward, and spend my whole day doing what I like,” said Hall.
Senior Braden Chaffin was a standout on the Floyd County football squad, and said missing that season would’ve been more painful than missing track, which he will.
“I mean, it was my senior year (in football), I loved it. All the people on the team were great, it was just a good year….They couldn’t take football season away, because then I would’ve been mad,” Chaffin said.
Chaffin said he’s been seeing his friends “a lot less” since schools closed, and has been spending his time working with his dad, who owns a taxidermy business. “It’s pretty good, just a little difficult to learn,” Chaffin said of taxidermy. “It’s kind of like an art, you’ve got to practice with it, and make it look good.”
Senior football player Mitch Cook, who also threw disk and shot put for the Floyd County track & field team, knows that closing school was the right thing to do. “I was a little upset at first, but I think it’s probably best for it to be closed, since people are getting sick. It does hurt a little bit for all of the seniors…but I think it was definitely the right thing to do.”
In his newfound free time, Cook has been trying to learn to draw, he said. “I tried drawing. I was never really good at it and I started to draw, and I kind of got better. I’ve basically just been drawing cars right now,” he said. “It was just something I wanted to learn how to do.”
Dreams Dashed
All of these seniors had high hopes for their final season as Buffaloes—it was a long time coming, and a chance to see years of hard work pay off, they said.
“I’m fine with school being closed, but sports-wise, no,” said Chaffin. “I’ve been working for a pretty long time to get to this point—my senior year was supposed to be my good year.” He added, “I was looking forward to going to state.”
Chaffin made it to the state meet during his very first high school season, as a member of Floyd’s 4x1 relay team, and has felt motivated ever since. “That was one of my favorite (moments), because I was like, dang, hopefully I’ll be making it to state every other year after this. When I made it in ninth grade I was like, alright, now I’ve got a chance to do something better.”
Cook won state in his tenth and eleventh grade years, and felt optimistic about the team’s chances this year. “We’ve all been pretty good for the past three years, and I think this year was definitely going to be a good year,” he said. “A lot of us were working a lot harder during this winter and fall, so we were ready, I think,” said Cook.
Hall said he will probably attend New River Community College in the fall—but had been waiting to make a final decision until his senior season of track, hoping to gain some scholarship opportunities.
Hamlin said the track team had more than 20 seniors this year, “so it was the year that all our relay teams were really going to be able to compete.”
She said personally, “I was hoping to beat a few school records this year, and place all-state in my event. It’s the one year that you really, really look forward to, so it’s kind of hard.”
Farewell to Friends
More than they talked about competition or victory, however, the seniors mourned losing out on their last couple months with lifelong friends. Chaffin said his favorite part about running track had been that it was such a social sport.
“You’ve got so many friends in it and also, you can talk to people and work at the same time,” he said. “Football for instance, you can’t really socialize a lot, it’s all strict. I love football, I love it a lot, more than track—but track is a different feeling.”
Cook agreed. “I talk to (the runners) a lot when they’re taking a break. It’s always been one of the funner sports. You really got to spend a lot of time with your friends while doing it.”
He added, “That’s what most of the seniors are upset about I think…they can’t hang out with their friends for the last bit of the year before they all go off to college, and they probably won’t see each other again.”
None of the seniors seemed too upset about missing Prom. A few regretted missing their graduation ceremony, but Cook’s impression is that parents are taking it even harder than students.
“We still did it, that’s all that really matters,” said Cook, referring to completing high school. “But a lot of the parents were upset about it…I think they’ve taken it a lot harder than a lot of us have, actually. It was hard on them for sure.”
Looking Ahead
Although this chapter of their lives didn’t conclude the way they’d imagined, Floyd County senior athletes are already looking ahead with anticipation.
Chaffin is planning to continue working with his dad, or to become a firefighter in Roanoke.
Cook had always wanted to play football in college, but faced a change of plans after he tore his ACL during this year’s season. “I got a scholarship to Youngstown State, and I’ll do track up there,” Cook said. “Luckily, the coach up there still wanted me even though I blew my knee out.”
Cook is looking forward to experiencing “a whole different world” in college. “I’ve always been in Floyd, my whole life, and it’s just a small town. Everybody knows each other. I’m definitely excited; I’m really ready for it, actually,” Cook said.
Hamlin too, recently signed with a college—Bridgewater—and said the prospect of continuing to compete next year is helping her cope with losing her senior season. “It kind of helps knowing that I’ll still be able to run. It’s not the same as high school, but it’s still nice knowing that I’ll be able to compete,” she said.
“It’s just weird knowing that’s the next school that I’m going to walk into.”
Webb plans to attend Virginia Tech, and to study human interest and food & exercise, he said. “I always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field, and that just kind of caught my eye,” he said.
Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, will be fairly close to home for Webb.
“It isn’t too far, but it’s far enough,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.