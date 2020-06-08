Amanda Nguyen and her colleagues at the National Center for Rural School Mental Health want rural schools, and rural students, to thrive. Specifically, the Center, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Education through the Institute of Education Science, is building partnerships with rural school districts throughout Virginia, Montana and Missouri to help enhance the capacity of schools to address students’ mental health needs.
And while the Center does not currently have a relationship with Floyd County Public Schools, Nguyen said, “We’d like to have one.” Her program, which involves developing a universal screening tool for both internal (depression, anxiety, stress) and external (conflict, bullying, behavioral issues) mental health concerns, seeks to share its tools with and collect data from at least thirty schools in the next two years, she explained.
When Dr. John Wheeler took over as superintendent of Floyd schools, he said, supporting the social, emotional and mental health of his students was a priority. “We have increased our staffing with special education, and we continue to increase our partnerships with the area mental health agencies and state agencies to help our students,” Wheeler said during a recent interview.
According to Director of Student Services and Special Education Melissa McDaniel, the schools work with New River Valley Community Services, the National Counseling Group and others to provide both one-on-one interventions for students and small group exercises.
Nguyen said her project aims to leverage these existing relationships with community organizations, rather than to replace them. “Rural schools have so many assets that are really strengths. And one of those is that rural communities in general tend to center around their schools…which makes it a really great place to provide supports for kids,” Nguyen said. On the other hand, the Center for Rural School Mental Health realizes that rural schools also face unique challenges.
Rural schools generally tend to face higher teacher turnover rates, out-migration rates, and shortages in both resources and staff. Keith Perrigan, who serves as both the superintendent of Bristol Public Schools and the president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools, said rural schools are also insufficiently funded. “I think what it really boils down to is, because the share of funding (provided) by the state has been reduced over time, that means the locality has to fund more of what’s not covered in the SOQs,” Perrigan explained. SOQs are Standards of Quality documents that outline services deemed essential in public schools.
“Outside of guidance counselors, there’s really not anything funded in the SOQs as far as mental health goes, and so all of the burden really falls on the locality,” Perrigan said. “And because the locality has to pick up the general things, there’s really not much left over for the additional mental health services that we know our families need.”
Perrigan said the Coalition advocates for At-Risk Add On funding for rural schools, which can make budgets across the state more equitable and allow rural schools to provide needed services. A statewide formula determines, based on each locality’s capacity, how many dollars per student will be allocated, Perrigan explained. “And the Add-On gives additional money to school divisions for every student they have that qualifies for Free & Reduced Lunch; that’s the lion’s share of our students (in rural schools), so it starts to make the funding stream more equitable.”
Floyd County Public Schools has one guidance counselor in each of its elementary schools, with the exception of Willis and Indian Valley Elementary which share a counselor, and two in the high school. This year, the district added a school psychiatry intern and a behavior specialist to its staff, said Wheeler, but only because of a conscious choice to prioritize students’ social and emotional health.
“When you look (at updates on our website), you’ll see the word ‘reallocated,’” Wheeler said. “These aren’t new money positions; this is assessing where kids’ needs are and within our budget, we have been able to create these opportunities for this specialized staff,” he continued. “We’ve been fortunate to do it, because obviously budgets are all tight every year.”
Nguyen acknowledged that rural school districts are skilled at this sort of budget wizardry. “In smaller communities, there’s a lot more figuring out how to stretch things and make things work…and so, recognizing and learning from communities about what’s working well for them,” is an important part of the RSMH center’s work.
However, Nguyen also said that these sorts of limitations are why the Center champions a universal screening tool. Her specific project is implementing a very brief, 5-10 minute survey for all students, taken three times throughout the school year. “The universal screening piece is more novel. So you’re not just relying on teachers to notice that something’s wrong,” Nguyen said, which would allow students without external indicators of distress to slip through the cracks.
“All of the screening data is normed to the school, and that’s another piece that’s a little unique,” Nguyen said. “Oftentimes, if you do a standardized test, the norms are normed to the nation. If you’re in a school that’s really struggling, it doesn’t actually help that much to know that 80% of your kids are struggling, because you probably don’t have the resources to do individual services for 80% of your kids,” she explained.
A test normed to a particular rural school allows the school to answer the question, “Within our local community here, which of our kids are highest risk?”
McDaniel, who directs student services for Floyd County Public Schools, said school counselors play a variety of roles within the schools. “They have kind of a big job because they help with course selection and do some teaching…So we’re kind of building that social-emotional piece into the curriculum as well.” The school district recently purchased a new curriculum, she said, that will integrate social-emotional learning into all classrooms.
McDaniel said one way rural schools stand apart from peer institutions is in the close relationships teachers are able to form with students. “We really do know our students really well, and it becomes more of a little school family,” McDaniel said. The schools emphasize “just learning how to connect with (students) so we do know when there’s an issue, and they feel comfortable to come and talk to someone at school, and it’s a safe place for them.”
The National Center for Rural School Mental Health is operated out of Missouri, and has headquarters at both the University of Montana and the University of Virginia, where Nguyen works. But she said the Center has built partnerships nearer to Floyd already, including through research assistants at UVA’s College at Wise and with health-related researchers at Virginia Tech.
The Center wants to focus, Nguyen said, on “supporting existing school staff, and really trying to build up the strength of what’s there…rather than trying to create something new and less sustaining.”
In the short term, however, both McDaniel and Perrigan cited Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs in describing where rural schools need to focus their attention. The hierarchy holds that until physiological needs—water, food, shelter, and clothing among them—are addressed, students can’t successfully learn.
This is why, Wheeler explained, Floyd County Schools focused first on meal delivery when the pandemic hit, and why the district has encouraged parents to be patient with themselves and their children as they transition into remote learning. “When you change the instructional setting, you change how learning takes place,” Wheeler said.
“If a student’s in crisis, we’re not worried about their academics at that point,” McDaniel added.
