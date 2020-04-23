During its meeting last Thursday, April 16, the Floyd Town Council decided after some discussion to cancel all of its planned Small Town Summer concerts, which were scheduled to begin the first week of June and run through August.
The Town had consulted with Floyd Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke, who helps to book artists and coordinate the events. While Locke had already lined up some bands, he said, he hadn’t paid any deposits. The Town had already paid Locke a deposit for his services earlier this month, and councilmen said they hoped they could retain Locke’s services for a replacement concert of sorts in September or October.
Mayor Will Griffin said that while reviewing the Town’s finances in preparation for budget discussions, he had simply assumed there would be no Small Town Summer programming. “Maybe our starting point for the budget this year needs to be scrapping all nonessentials,” he said, and building up from there. “It would probably be foolish of us to say, by August or September, things will be back to normal, and to budget that way,” Griffin said.
Girffin pointed out that meals and lodging taxes account for about 47% of the town’s budget, both of which will likely take a huge hit this year as tourism declines due to closures and cancellations resulting from the pandemic.
Budgeting in general is going to be difficult for the Council as it attempts to anticipate budget shortfalls throughout the summer and fall. Griffin suggested that the Council postpone many of its budget discussions to June, and meet more frequently that month to finalize the budget. The Council reviewed some meals and lodging tax payments from March at Thursday’s meeting, to form an initial impression of how business is trending.
“Business is not good, is it?” remarked Councilman David Whitaker, upon reviewing the figures.
The Council spent significant time during Thursday’s meeting discussing what resources the Town has that could potentially support local small businesses struggling due to decreased traffic.
The Town maintains a loan pool, which currently has only $10,000 in available funds—the rest of the funds have already been loaned out.
Whitaker said he was worried that amount of money was not sufficient to support all the businesses that will need help. Vice-Mayor Mike Patton pointed out that qualifications for the loan pool are fairly restrictive at the moment—the money is intended to support capital projects—although those qualifications could be altered at the Council’s discretion.
The Town also maintains an Economic Development fund comprised of money repaid from the loan pool, which it holds on to until it decides on an appropriate project. Town Manager Kayla Cox said economic development projects the Town has considered include more development at the park, new streetlights, or another sidewalk project. The Economic Development account currently has $74,000 in funds.
Some Councilmen suggested that a portion of the economic development funding could be reallocated to small business loans, a suggestion to which Councilman Bruce Turner was vocally opposed.
“There’s going to be better days ahead. We can’t burn through all our money…for future projects,” Turner said.
“If someone’s going to go under,” Patton said, “I feel some obligation to help them, too.”
Mayor Griffin pointed out that so far, no local business has reached out seeking help, and said that if loaning money becomes necessary, businesses would be required to provide a “clear plan” for how to recoup losses and avoid bankruptcy.
“At the end of the day, it’s still not our money. We have to look after it the way we should,” Griffin said.
Other issues raised during the meeting included outstanding vehicle licensing taxes and the ability of the Public Service Authority to access federal funding for costs incurred due to coronavirus.
Cox told the Council that $2,000 in vehicle licensing taxes is still outstanding and currently overdue. Typically, the town would begin charging interest on these late payments.
“I don’t think we should be assessing penalties right now,” Griffin said. The Council moved to give residents with outstanding taxes a 60 day grace period in which to pay, with interest not accruing until after that grace period ends.
Patton asked Cox whether there was anyone else the Council should be considering for relief, but Cox said the vehicle licensing taxes are the last due until December.
Turner, who also serves as the Chairman of the PSA, the county’s public water utility, said that while the federal government allocated some relief funds to states in its most recent stimulus bill, the PSA won’t be able to access those funds directly, because distribution is the purview of the governor.
Furthermore, the PSA is its own entity—it doesn’t fall under the authority of a particular town or county, which may make it more difficult for the PSA to access funds. Funds are available to towns and counties to recover costs incurred specifically because of the COVID-19 crisis, Turner said. As of yet, the PSA has not incurred any such costs.
He asked the Town Council to write a letter to local legislators, explaining ways that the PSA may lose out on federal funding and asking legislators to mitigate those circumstances. The Council agreed to do so.
