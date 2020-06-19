On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in the far-south Galveston, Texas, to inform nearly 250,000 enslaved African-Americans that they were free. Although the Emancipation Proclamation had been passed two years earlier, news had finally reached every enslaved person in the United States, that by executive decree, they could no longer be held in bondage.
Today, the Black community recognizes this milestone in its history by celebrating Juneteenth each year on the historic June 19 date. For decades, recognition of this holiday has been confined to particular circles outside the Black community, such as museums or community organizations.
During his regular press conference on Tuesday, June 16, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said, “The history we teach now is insufficient and inadequate, especially when it comes to Black and Indigenous history. We must remember that Black history is American history.” For that reason, Northam announced Tuesday that the state government would recognize today, Friday, June 19, as an official paid holiday, and encouraged local governments to observe the holiday as well.
In the Town of Floyd, town offices will be closed and garbage services for the day will be suspended, Town Manager Kayla Cox said. Likewise, in following the state schedule, Floyd County offices will be closed today.
On Friday morning, state Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke), who represents Floyd County in the Virginia legislature, shared a Juneteenth message on Twitter, writing, “Today, we celebrate the hard won freedom of many Americans in 1865 and our continuing journey to live up to our highest principles.”
A #FloydforFloyd vigil, organized by Floyd CORE (Conversations on Racial Equity), to grieve the lives lost to racialized violence will be held tonight at the Floyd County Court House. According to event organizers, “We will join in song and prayer for the healing needed in our country, and listen to several local speakers about our aspirations for achieving equality and healing our racial history in this area.”
The Floyd Town Council discussed the upcoming vigil at its meeting Thursday evening, in the context of whether or not to require a permit for the assembly, with Mayor Will Griffin saying, "We need to be advocates for the first amendment and encourage people to express themselves...Floyd's always been a place where people can coexist." Griffin also pointed out that previous groups that assembled at the court house--including Black Lives Matter activists and those defending the Confederate monument--hadn't required a permit.
Vice-Mayor Mike Patton agreed that Floyd is generally an accepting place where folks can coexist, but added, "I do agree with that from my experience...but everyone in this room is white, and I don't know that the Black experience in Floyd is the same."
Northam said that by recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday, “we are changing what we honor in Virginia”—he compared adding the new celebration of Juneteenth to ending the practice of celebrating Lee-Jackson Day, which was replaced as a paid holiday by Election Day last year. “Some may say it’s symbolic action, but symbols do matter,” Northam said, calling this move “a step towards reconciliation.”
Northam said the state government will also continue to do the work of closing disparities in educational opportunities, business practices, law enforcement and criminal justice for Black Virginians, as well.
Dr. Lauranett Lee, a scholar in the nineteenth century South, women’s and African-American history, said during Tuesday’s press conference that “This is the time to lift all voices, so that we can understand American history in its fullest.” Lee said Virginians have the opportunity, moving forward, to “learn who we have been, who we are, and who we can be.”
Rev. Kelvin Jones from the First Baptist Church and well-known pop artist Pharrell Williams, who hails from Virginia Beach, also appeared at the press conference to celebrate the commemoration of Juneteenth.
