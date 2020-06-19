Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PULASKI AND NORTHEASTERN WYTHE COUNTIES... AT 610 PM EDT, RUNOFF FROM EARLIER HEAVY RAINFALL CONTINUES ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. SOME FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PULASKI... MAX MEADOWS... AND GUNTON PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED