On March 26, the managers of the Blue Ridge Café, Kelly and Brad Shepherd, took to the café’s Facebook page and announced that they were being evicted from the building on Main Street in Floyd effective April 5, because of nonpayment of rent due March 20.
The message was shared on top of a post from the Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Eric Branscom, whose wife, Wendy (“Whittney”) Petersen owns the building out of which the café operates. “Eric and Whitney are evicting us during this pandemic, all because we could not pay them on the 20th,” the post read. “We have not been behind…We will not be opening back up in Floyd. We now have to be out on April 5th. We will miss you all,” it continued.
The seemingly sudden eviction of the most recent tenants, who have operated the business since November 2019, is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga of trouble surrounding the beloved Floyd establishment.
In December 2019, the Floyd Press reported that according to memoranda of lien filed at the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse, the Commonwealth of Virginia has filed judgments dating from March 2017 to September 2018 against the business for overdue sales taxes. These overdue taxes total more than $50,000, in addition to the nearly $86,000 in liens filed against Petersen personally.
Petersen had owned and operated the business since early 2017, and did so until November 2019, when the Shepherds took it over.
For her part, Petersen challenged the Shepherds’ contention that they had never been late on the rent prior to March 2020, and said they missed rent payments in November and December of 2019, as well as February 2020. Petersen also said that utilities, including electric and water, were never transferred out of her name and were severely overdue.
According to documents released by the Floyd Town Council, Town of Floyd Meals Tax Reports were not filed in December 2019 or January 2020, and the Blue Ridge Diner, LLC (the limited liability company established by the Shepherds after taking over the business) was operating on an expired business license as of March 20. These issues occurred under the Shepherds’ management.
Kelly Shepherd told The Floyd Press that she and her husband were never offered a lease for the property, and that communication with Petersen has been difficult and sporadic. “Rent was due on the 20th of each month, just as a verbal agreement through Eric (Branscom),” Shepherd said. “Eric has been the only one Brad has talked to; he said he was who we would deal with, because he was acting as Whittney’s lawyer,” she continued.
Shepherd conceded that, contrary to her Facebook post’s suggestion, she was also late paying the rent in February, “just because of slow times with bad weather, which we were told is notorious for Floyd in the winter,” she explained. Business was also slow in March, primarily due to the threat of the coronavirus.
“We called Eric…when we had to close because of lack of business from this pandemic,” Shepherd said. “He said he understood the situation we were in and would talk to Whittney…Brad then received his answer (on March 26) that since we didn’t pay, the power would be turned off on April 5 and that we needed to vacate the property,” she said.
Petersen shared a lease with the Floyd Press that had ostensibly been drawn up and offered to the Shepherds, but said the couple never signed it. From November 20 until January 23, Petersen was out of the state dealing with personal health issues, she said, but “they had the lease before that.”
Petersen said Brad Shepherd had objected to the lease’s original five-year term and had requested instead a one-year term, and that he wanted a “right of first refusal” in case Petersen decided to sell the building.
Petersen claimed these changes were made and the lease shared with Shepherd.
Petersen described Branscom’s involvement with the business as essentially nil, saying, “This is my business. Eric has helped me, you know, as a husband, talked to me and given me advice, but he is not really in this business. This was all my doing.” At the same time, she described interactions between Branscom and Brad Shepherd during her absence this winter.
Petersen said she attempted to negotiate with the Shepherds after their first missed rent payment. “I said on many occasions, ‘If you need my help, I’m more than happy to come in there and help you,’” she recounted.
She said Brad Shepherd did meet with Branscom in February, and shared that money was not coming in as expected. According to Petersen, she offered the Shepherds the opportunity to make payments on the rent throughout the month.
Petersen also detailed issues with the Shepherds’ tenancy beyond missed rent and utility payments. She said there had been several health code violations cited by the Virginia Department of Health during the couple’s management of the business, and shared pictures of food being improperly stored.
An inspection record dated January 10, 2020, does outline several areas in which the business was not compliant. The violations include improper hand-washing and food-handling techniques by employees, as well as issues with cleanliness, including that a microwave cavity, floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen were in need of cleaning.
A follow-up inspection on February 7 found that “There are no employees with supervisory responsibilities with a current CFPM (Certified Food Protection Manager) credential,” and continued that “PIC (Person in Charge) stated that he has taken the class, is trying to schedule a time to sit for the test.”
Two violations were repeated from the January inspection, including that “Floors, walls (and) ceiling in the kitchen and dry storage area are not smooth, durable and easily cleanable” and that the surfaces were “improving, but still in need of cleaning.”
After the Shepherds’ initial post on Facebook announcing the eviction, several former employees or relatives of employees who had worked at the Blue Ridge Café under Petersen’s management commented on the post sharing grievances.
One former employee, who spoke to the Floyd Press but preferred not to be named, suggested that issues with the kitchen predated Kelly and Brad Shepherd’s management of the property. “The place really needed improvements,” the employee said, and specifically cited the floors, grill and prep area as needing work. Petersen was never cited by the Virginia Department of Health for such issues, however.
More than one former employee mentioned a cockroach problem in the kitchens during Petersen’s tenure. When asked about any such problems, Petersen pointed out that she had never been cited by the health inspectors, and said she prided herself on keeping the restaurant “impeccable.” She added, “Yes, in every restaurant you’ll see (a cockroach) here or there, but it was taken care of.”
Multiple former employees or people with direct knowledge of the business, who all asked not to be named for fear of retribution, corroborated that employees were regularly not paid on time, or that their paychecks would bounce. Some mentioned that Petersen transitioned to paying employees with cash, or that Branscom would personally issue checks to employees when the business couldn’t cover the wages.
Several employees also independently detailed Petersen over-ordering food to the point that it would expire, and one employee said vendors and utility companies were often not paid on time. That employee shared that Petersen threatened to take losses from expired food directly out of employees’ paychecks.
Petersen vehemently denied that final claim, saying that food was never over-ordered and employees were never penalized for losses. With respect to employees being insufficiently paid or given personal checks, Petersen explained the situation as employees being given “cash advances” that would then deplete their final paychecks.
“I’ve given probably every single employee that I have had there cash advances, that I gave them out of my own pocket,” Petersen said. She said that cash advances would often come out of her “personal account,” but maintained that she never issued paychecks from personal accounts, always from the Blue Ridge Café’s account.
Petersen also acknowledged occasionally missing utility payments, but said, “There are times I’ve been late, but was the electricity ever cut off? No.”
The restaurant on Main Street remains closed for now. Petersen said she has no current plans to reopen.
