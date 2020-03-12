The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon announced the eighth “presumptive positive” case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
The first positive case was confirmed last week as a Marine Base Quantico resident at Fort Belvoir Hospital. Four of the cases were residents of Northern Virginia, two of whom are related and traveled on the same Nile River cruise. A married couple in Virginia Beach who were also on the cruise account for two more of the presumptive positive cases.
The positive case nearest to the New River Valley as of press time was a resident of Spotsylvania County in their 50s. The individual developed fever, cough, shortness of breath, and subsequently sought medical attention. The case was brought to the attention of the Rappahannock Area Health District, and testing for the novel coronavirus was done by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond.
Outside of Virginia, another case was confirmed in Sullivan County, Tenn. on Tuesday evening.
According to data posted on the Virginia Department of Health website, 53 tests administered for COVID-19 have returned negative results, and eight have been positive.
As of Monday afternoon, only two people had been tested in Southwest Virginia, with both returning negative results. Regional data about positive and negative tests had been removed from the Virginia Department of Health website as of Tuesday afternoon, so no more current data is available.
On Monday, 139 people were under “public health monitoring” in the Commonwealth, but again, that data point is no longer being made public as of Tuesday. Individuals under surveillance are those considered to face some risk of catching COVID-19 based on travel through mainland China in the last 14 days, either due to working on an aircrew or private, personal travel.
When asked about the missing data, VDH Public Information Officer for the Western region Robert Parker said, “We are reporting that differently starting today (Tuesday). We’re not tracking the tests at the same level of detail.” He added, “This is the decision for the public face of the data.”
Parker later clarified that “VDH is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories,” and said data would be updated on the website each weekday at noon.
On Monday afternoon, Pulaski County Public Schools announced that it would close schools on Friday, March 13 “to provide (its) teachers a preparation day in which to develop lesson plans and activities that will allow them to engage students from home, in the event that a long-term school closure becomes necessary.” The school district said it “recognizes that the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff and community are our highest priority,” and seeks to minimize the potential impact on students’ education. The school district also plans to thoroughly clean and sanitize school buildings on Friday, the announcement said.
Floyd County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler said Tuesday afternoon that the school district would be sending a letter home to families on Wednesday with more information about the virus. Wheeler said the schools are working closely with both the state department of health and the New River Health Department to monitor the situation and stay up-to-date on proper response protocols.
Floyd schools do not have any current plans to close, but Wheeler said “we’ve increased our cleaning much more.” He said that efforts to clean and disinfect the schools always increase during cold and flu season, but are being emphasized even more this year due to the threat of COVID-19.
Asked about concerns regarding any potential impacts on local students were schools to close, such as low-income students losing access to reliable meals, Wheeler said his top concern is ensuring “equitable access to any online learning” that would occur. “We’ll have the ability to put (paper) packets together for that…We’ll continue to monitor this particular situation and be prepared to do that,” he said. Many students in Floyd County do not have reliable access to the internet.
With regard to food access, Wheeler said the schools would work with local community organizations and connect students in need with resources “just like when we closed for winter,” referring to the holiday break in December.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illnesses. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Parker said guidance for protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 is fairly standard: “It’s a lot of common sense information, really. It boils down to hygiene…cough etiquette, and social distancing,” Parker said. “We’re just stressing the same messages we stress all the time” about how to respond to contagious respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, he said.
Parker said anyone who is experiencing symptoms should contact their local health care provider. “Based on their travel history and their symptoms or lack thereof, a decision is made about assessment and then treatment, if that’s warranted,” Parker said.
Asked about national reporting that there is a shortage of available tests for COVID-19, Parker said, “We get what we get, we could use more. I think every state in the country probably feels that way. (We are) having to utilize the resources we have in the most appropriate ways, is the best way to answer that question.”
There is currently no vaccine and no medication identified specifically to treat COVID-19, Parker said, “so all we can do is treat the symptoms. There’s no magic bullet; it boils down to human behavior.”
