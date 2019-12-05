County leaders next Tuesday will consider joining the growing group of counties and localities adopting resolutions declaring themselves a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Burks Fork Supervisor Joe Turman requested at the Board’s Nov. 13 meeting that Floyd County draft a resolution, which started the process locally. However, other circumstances, such as the Democrats taking the majority in the Virginia legislature after the November election and the advocacy of outside groups such as the Virginia Citizens Defense League, have spurred action throughout the state.
“The reason that I decided that we probably need to move on it is from looking at other counties, but also…I would say I’ve probably gotten three to four times more people reaching out to me on this issue than anything else I’ve ever dealt with,” explained Board of Supervisors Chairman Lauren Yoder.
Yoder said the issue has likely gathered steam locally because “people just really care about their firearms”—he has, in the past, been an avid hunter himself. Yoder acknowledged that the “blue trend” in Virginia is causing “a lot of fear” among Floyd County residents about gun regulations that Democrats may impose after the new term begins in January. “There’s comments that different legislators have made, and I think some of those have probably been blown out of proportion,” Yoder said. “But with social media, it’s easy for things to get out there.”
Yoder explained that the resolution the Supervisors will offer at the Dec. 10 meeting should reflect Floyd County values, and hopefully will be noncontroversial. “We’re trying to…come up with [a resolution] that fits Floyd,” he said. “We’re trying to work on something that might not be cookie-cutter.”
Ultimately, Yoder was clear-eyed about the authority (or lack thereof) of county governments to regulate gun ownership. “One of the biggest things I don’t want to do is mislead people into thinking we have more power than we do. Counties really don’t have that much power,” he explained. “I really want our resolution to be more about advocating to the state and stating our position on the issue, rather than saying that we’re going to somehow absolve someone from a felony. We don’t have that power,” Yoder reiterated.
Any resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will have no legal effect—Floyd County citizens will be subject to any regulations the state legislature may pass in January. At the county level, the important question is whether local law enforcement agencies will uphold their duty to arrest people who violate state law, and whether the Commonwealth’s Attorney will choose to bring charges against offenders. “The bottom line is, the Commonwealth’s Attorney is the one who’s going to make decisions [about whether] he wants to prosecute based on any law,” Yoder said. “The buck stops with the Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Floyd County is Eric Branscom, who was recently reelected to a four-year term. Speaking with the Press on Dec. 3, Branscom said Virginia law is specific about the power of localities with respect to gun legislation—namely, that counties have virtually no jurisdiction.
“There’s a lot of misinformation circulating on the Second Amendment Sanctuary issue and the state, not the county, has the authority to pass legislation on the use of firearms,” he said. With respect to his own obligation to prosecute potential violators of new gun regulations, Branscom said, “Any attempt by any county official to circumvent laws passed by the General Assembly is a crime.”
At the same time, Branscom pointed to Article 1, Section 10 of the Virginia code, which would prevent retroactive punishment of any people who currently own large capacity magazines or any other items that may be banned by legislation in the new term. He also said that any statewide legislation regulating assault rifles and magazines will need a lot of work to ensure it is constitutional. “It is too early in this process to know what a final law might contain,” he said. “We are at the beginning of what will be an evolving process.”
