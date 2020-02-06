Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EST FOR BLAND...WYTHE...SUMMERS AND MERCER COUNTIES... AT 420 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED PERSISTENT LIGHT TO MODERATE RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. ONE AND A HALF TO LOCALLY THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN SINCE MIDNIGHT. NUMEROUS CREEKS AND RIVERS HAVE RISEN OUT OF THEIR BANKS ACROSS THE WARNED AREA, INCLUDING THE BLUESTONE RIVER IN MERCER AND SUMMERS COUNTIES, AS WELL AS THE EAST RIVER, AND CAMP CREEK IN MERCER COUNTY. WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE IN THE LARGER RIVERS IN THE WARNED AREA. SEVERAL ROADS HAVE BEEN REPORTED CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING AS WELL. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BLUEFIELD... WYTHEVILLE... BLAND... PRINCETON... HINTON... RURAL RETREAT... AND ATHENS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION MERCER COUNTY AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN THE THREAT OF FLOODING IS MORE DIFFICULT TO SEE. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&