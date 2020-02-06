In the summer of 2016, Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, in collaboration with the Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing (FISH), completed its first (and so far, its only) build in Floyd County—a 1,250 square foot house on Newtown Road. Now, thanks to $636,341 in funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, via the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Habitat will be able to build seven more townhomes right next door.
“It’s really kind of fitting,” said FISH representative and volunteer Susan Icove. “There’s a fantasy for this project to build these (townhomes), and with the money that we sell those for, we could possibly build (rentals) on the same land,” she explained. “That’s our mission and our goal.”
This round of funding was secured by Habitat through a competitive application process, said Habitat Executive Director Shelley Fortier. Habitat plans to break ground on the project this fall, and the resulting seven townhomes will be available to those who income-qualify, Fortier explained. Four of the homes will also be ADA-compliant, “meaning primarily, that there is a bedroom on the first floor. (The houses) will accommodate but are not limited to people with access and mobility issues,” she said.
The criteria for purchasers of a Habitat home are “need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner,” according to Fortier, where need is primarily defined by a household being in a “cost-burdened” situation where members of the household are spending more than 30% of their income on housing. “We spend most of our time with people not actually building the house, but developing mortgage readiness, often through credit remediation, and boosting credit scores,” Fortier explained. “We spend more time doing financial literacy and management classes than we do actually building houses,” she added.
Habitat purchased the two acres of land on Newtown Road on which the new low-income houses will be built. “We have limited available land (in Floyd County),” Fortier said. “Our public sewer and water—there’s nothing we can get our hands on in Floyd,” she explained, referring to the need to find land with access to public utilities. “It was really a gift in that sense, to have the opportunity to buy,” she said.
Fortier credited Habitat’s strong partnership with FISH and the “good energy around affordable housing in Floyd County,” with Habitat’s success at securing the HOME funding. “We serve four counties and the city of Radford, so it’s a big geographic area,” Fortier said. “What really helps our productivity is when we have support and interest from within the community.”
Eligibility for a Habitat home requires, as Fortier described, “a willingness to partner,” where the future homeowner contributes in some way to construction of the new house. Habitat takes a similar approach to serving the entire community. “We don’t just come in and ‘do to,’ we ‘do with,’” Fortier explained, such as with Habitat’s collaboration with FISH.
Lack of affordable housing is a serious concern in Floyd County, and Habitat’s latest project is only one of several efforts to address the issue. In Fortier’s view, providing housing is the first step in strengthening a local community and its economy. “Why do we start with (housing)? With safe, clean, affordable housing, you can begin to grow and change. But you’ve got to have the security of a shelter to move forward,” Fortier said.
“Affordable housing is a key ingredient to a strong local economy,” Fortier said, and Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin agreed. “My conversations with employers and preliminary research suggest the lack of housing options is now limiting economic growth in Floyd County,” Martin said.
Martin has been spearheading an effort to address housing rehabilitation needs within Floyd County—another component of ensuring more people have safe housing. Last year, Floyd County received a $30,000 Community Development Block Grant, a planning grant which it has used to assess the areas of highest need within the county. Housing rehab projects typically deal with situations involving at least one of the following criteria: blight, households under a certain income threshold, or an emergency or urgent need. The program in Floyd will be primarily focused on the second category of homes.
Martin, together with FISH, the New River Valley Regional Commission, New River Community Action and other stakeholders, has spent the past several months collecting data on where structures in poor condition are located, the distribution of people with low-to-moderate incomes throughout the county, and who has “raised their hand” to ask for help. Martin will use this data and expression of community interest to bolster a subsequent grant application for construction funds. The county could receive up to $1 million to fix at least some of the homes it has identified as having the highest need.
According to Martin, 10-15 homes could be rehabbed with this money. While the money will be provided as a grant to the county, federal and state rules do not allow it to be a grant to participants, Martin said. Money used to fix the homes of folks with low-to-moderate incomes will be provided as 0% interest, 10-year loans.
“This work is necessary in part because currently, most new construction in the county is for high-end, custom housing, which doesn’t meet the needs of many residents,” Martin said. According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the average weekly wage in Floyd County is $582, which works out to $30,264 per year. New, affordable housing projects are important to local residents, Martin said, “since average local wages are the fifth-lowest of all localities in Virginia,” and furthermore, “residents seem increasingly interested in living closer to town.”
Martin said this is a result of three things: first, an elderly population that cannot or prefers not to maintain large homes; second, millenials and younger homeowners wanting to be near restaurants, shops and other amenities and third, downtown business owners wanting more options for themselves and their employees.
In addition to the Habitat project and the housing rehab efforts, Floyd County also recently requested $200,000 in grant funding from the Virginia Individual Development Account (VIDA) program, which provides eight-to-one matching funds for first-time homeowners attempting to save for a down payment. The Floyd Press covered this grant application process in its Jan. 2 issue, see “County seeking community development grant.”
Solving the housing crisis in Floyd County, or any county, will necessarily involve a lot of moving parts. One that is unique to the region, Martin said, is Floyd County’s high vacancy rate. “The other thing I’d like to mention is that there are about 400 vacant houses spread around Floyd County.” The Economic Development Authority is currently seeking funds for a planning study of this phenomenon, Martin explained. “(The study) could also be informative for people who own those homes, to consider placing them on the market for sale or turning them into rental units,” Martin said.
The next step for the Habitat project, Fortier said, will be getting approval of the site plan from the Floyd County Planning Commission, which next meets on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
