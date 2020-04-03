Jennifer Carpenter is a local colored pencil artist who recently, hasn’t felt inspired to create art. Carpenter, whose work can be found at A New Leaf Gallery in Floyd and at the Market Gallery in Roanoke said, “Right now those galleries are closed. So it’s like, this just doesn’t feel right. It feels like I should be able to do something helpful.”
A former special education mathematics teacher for Radford City Public Schools, Carpenter said she had lots of crafting materials, including fabric and florists’ wire, already on hand. These supplies lent themselves well to a new project, one that she hopes will have a small, positive impact on the Floyd community: sewing and distributing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carpenter recently joined a Facebook group which touted a “Million Mask Challenge” in light of the severe personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage that regular people and health care workers are facing in Virginia. While fabric face masks are not an exact substitute for the medical-grade N95 filtration masks that are used in hospitals, they can offer some protection. Facemasks can block sneezes and coughs—fluid from which is one of the primary ways coronavirus is spread.
While Carilion Clinic is not currently accepting donations of fabric masks, other hospitals nationwide are, and anyway, Carpenter said she envisions her masks serving a purpose besides protecting doctors and nurses. “The first thing that came to mind was, one of my best friends has grandkids,” Carpenter said—toddlers who almost certainly weren’t following CDC guidance to keep their hands off their faces. “They want to put their hands in their mouth, their fingers in their nose. When they sneeze, they’re not sneezing into their elbow,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter designed red bandana-patterned masks and masks with sequins to appeal to the children. “Obviously, they can’t use sequins in a health care setting, but if it’s going to catch a kid’s sneeze or keep their fingers out of their mouth, why not?” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said she consulted her daughter-in-law, who is a nurse, about the project. “She said, ‘Well, they probably won’t work, they’re not going to help,’” Carpenter said. “But when there’s nothing (else available), it’s better than nothing.”
So Carpenter, along with thousands of other crafty Good Samaritans across the country, are making the masks. “It’s not going to save the world. It’s not going to replace the N95s,” Carpenter said. “But my neighbor, who has multiple health complications, he’s still going to have to go to the grocery store, so it’s something I can give him,” she said.
As of last Friday, Carpenter had completed five masks, and had 20 more that were simply waiting on ties. Carpenter said she plans to give masks to the tellers when she visits the drive-through at the bank, and to leave a mask in her mailbox for the mail carrier. She said she has fabric with stamps on it, perfect for the occasion. “I’m just thinking of people who may not have anything (to protect them) right now,” Carpenter said.
This includes Carpenter’s own husband, who was scheduled for a CT scan last week. “He said, ‘I think I want one of your masks,’” Carpenter recounted. “I mean, he has to walk into a hospital.” He picked out a bright green mask, Carpenter said, covered in salamanders. “Only because I haven’t made any with the cupcake fabric yet,” she joked.
The masks Carpenter is creating come up over the bridge of the nose, which can be adjusted by florist’s wire inside so they fit snugly. They have an internal pocket in which a coffee filter can be placed. They’re held on the face with string ties, Carpenter said, and some will have elastic. The entire mask can be laundered and reused.
Carpenter said she knows Virginia hasn’t yet seen the peak of coronavirus cases, and eventually, more people will resort to the fabric masks. “It’s just trying to be a little proactive and be making them before it’s necessary, because you know, we haven’t seen the worst of it yet,” Carpenter said.
