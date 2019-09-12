Plans and policies for Warren G. Lineberry Park dominated Thursday night’s Town Council meeting.
Council member Bruce Turner, who said one of his priorities is to frame a policy to include vendors, suggested the public body “come up with some changes and set a comment period.”
“No one’s come to me with any issues they have with the park,” Turner said.
Mayor Will Griffin supported the idea of accommodating vendors in the park – “not any given night, but with a park permit.”
Representatives from the Partnership for Floyd and a regional planner with the New River Valley Regional Commission laid out a plan for a walking trail through the park. Called a “Story Walk,” the rail would be stroller-friendly and interspersed with kiosks displaying book pages. Children could read an entire book by walking the trail from start to finish.
Elizabeth Warrnier, who spearheaded the project, said she had the idea after “going to several other towns,” including Christiansburg, that have similar trails. Warnier said the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library would be involved with choosing appropriate books and switching out the story panels.
No money has been allocated for the project; however, positive feedback from council members means research on the trail and its costs can begin. A committee comprised of town staff, council members and Partnership for Floyd members is assisting with project planning.
In the last piece of business concerning the park, the Council approved funds “not to exceed $6,000” for the purchase and installation of a touch-screen map and information center near the restrooms. Town Council members enlisted the help of Citizens Telephone Cooperative. Citizens early collaborated with the town to install security cameras in the park and build a public Wi-Fi network.
The interactive touch screen likely will include an events calendar pulled from the Floyd County Tourism website and a map of Floyd highlighting restaurants, lodging and more, said Cox.
The funds for the touch screen map will come out of $15,500 leftover from last year’s budget, Cox said, which has been used for various town projects. The Town of Floyd benches and the installation of security cameras and the Wi-Fi network were funded out of this money - $7,900 in funding remains, and $6,000 of that has been approved for the touch screen project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.