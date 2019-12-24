About four years ago, Floyd County’s Public Service Authority, which operates local water and sewer systems, sought to identify the areas of greatest risk in the county’s water lines. According to PSA board member Mike Maslaney, the two areas rated most in need of improvement were West Oxford Street in the town of Floyd, and a 2,400-foot section along Rte. 221. The post-bid conference for the work on West Oxford was held Dec. 11, and after a public hearing Dec. 12, the latter project is moving forward as well.
Three years ago, the cost of completing both high-priority projects was estimated at $400,000, which the Floyd County Board of Supervisors loaned to the PSA at a 1% interest rate. However, according to Maslaney, acquiring the appropriate easements took longer than expected—it took two years to get the easements for West Oxford alone. In the meantime, the expected cost of the project increased significantly enough that $400,000 wouldn’t be sufficient to replace water lines at both locations.
To secure additional funding, the PSA began exploring grant opportunities. On Dec. 12, Maslaney, along with Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin and County Planner Karla Turman, held a public hearing at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, to solicit public input on their draft Community Development Block Grant proposal to be submitted to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for the Rte. 221 water line replacement project.
Nobody from the community attended the public hearing, but Martin said several county residents will be impacted. In addition to the 2,400-foot stretch parallel to the highway, grant funds would allow for a water line extension of 600 feet to reach the Gardner manufactured housing neighborhood. Maslaney said 16 new customers will be reached and served by PSA water—13 of whom are considered “low to moderate income,” or LMI, which helps the project meet certain grant qualifications.
The Construction-Ready Water and Sewer Fund (CRWSF) program is a part of the larger Community Development Block Grant program, and has been established to help fund projects that provide public water or sewer service to communities composed of at least 60% LMI households. It is through this program that the Floyd County PSA is hoping to secure funding for the Rte. 221 project, although Floyd County, not the PSA specifically, will be the grant applicant.
For each new LMI household that is served by the repaired water line, the county is eligible for up to $15,000 in grant funding, Martin explained. The final cost of the entire project will remain unknown until bidding, but officials at the public hearing estimated a total cost of $300,000. However, grant funds could cover up to 75% of construction costs, as well as all grant administration fees.
According to Martin, the current water line along Rte. 221 is 50 years old, and has “cracks and leaks.” Some of the people living along the water line or in the currently unserved manufactured homes nearby “don’t have washing machines because of a lack of water pressure,” Maslaney said. The completion of this project will provide them with more “reliable” water.
The application window for the Construction-Ready grants opens on Jan. 1, and Martin indicated that Floyd County would apply as soon as possible. If the county is awarded the grant funds, the bidding process will likely begin in March 2020, and construction after that. According to grant guidelines, the project must be completed within a year.
This latest project launches on the heels of a summer when the PSA saw more line breaks than ever in Floyd County. In an interview with the Press in October following the pre-bid meeting for the Oxford Street project, PSA Chairman Bruce Turner said “I think we’re getting more and more breaks now than what we’ve had in the past.” Richard Burton, director of the authority, agreed, saying, “The last six months or so, we’ve probably had triple the breaks that we typically have, and (now) we’re moving into winter, which is typically worse.”
The PSA, in conjunction with county officials, has been doing preparatory work for this latest grant since before that October meeting. The scope of the work necessary to modernize the county water system is large, as Maslaney described this fall. “We’re just trying to do all the preparatory work (for the construction-ready grant) … And then hopefully we can get awarded rapidly, and start construction work,” he said. “It’s kind of fortunate that it’s delayed, because (right now) this Oxford project is on our table, and we’re so small, one project is enough for us at any one time.”
