Town Council received updates on several projects last Thursday, including the creation of town maps and sidewalk construction downtown.
The mapping project, funded by a Virginia Tourism grant, is complete, and, according to Town Manager Kayla Cox the “maps are going like wildfire.”
The town produced 2,500 paper copies centering on the intersection of Locust and Main streets and highlighting lodging, dining and shopping. The maps were distributed to local businesses and organization, and an online version can be found online at townoffloyd.org.
Cox told council that the sidewalk project – where the town partnered with the Virginia Department of Transportation to build 4,000 linear feet of sidewalks throughout town – is moving on to the next phase, which will affect traffic around East Oxford Street. Town employees notified the houses where residents will be impacted. A road closure map is also available at townoffloyd.org.
In its only vote of the night, council approved a $500 request from the Small Business Development Center at Radford University. The center, which has periodic office hours in Floyd, offers services for new and existing businesses. Floyd County contributes $4,000 per year, Cox said.
Council member Bruce Turner moved the discussion to the subject of a use policy for Warren G. Lineberry Park. Town Attorney Jim Shortt told council that it had the authority to set any and all rules. The council is seeking feedback on the policy during the public comment period of its Sept. 5 meeting at 5:30 p.m.
“The purpose behind the public comment time on the use policy is to understand if people would like to see more vending … options and to be more specific in the current policy on the size and types of events, insurance requirements and site plan requirements,” said Cox.
