Around 10 people, later part of a crowd of a couple dozen, were gathered outside the Floyd County Court House at 5:30 p.m. yesterday evening, some waving Confederate flags and the state flag of Virginia. They had assembled, they said, to protect the monument to Confederate soldiers that stands on the court house’s front lawn, and ensure it wasn’t torn down like so many others nationwide this past week.
As people drove past the court house, a few honked their horns or pumped their fists in support of those assembled. "It's good to see some good people out here," a driver shouted.
One Floyd man, who declined to give his name, said, “I’m proud of my Southern heritage, and I’m here to protect that monument.” He said he’s watched as monuments to Confederate leaders have been toppled in Richmond, which, he pointed out, is only a few hours away from Floyd. “They’re tearing them down in Richmond…and the police are not doing anything about it,” he said.
The same man went on to explain that his family fought on behalf of the Confederate Army. “I’m here to celebrate them and respect what they did for us. They fought for freedom,” he said.
Thursday evening’s assembly follows a Black Lives Matter protest on the same lawn on May 31, which wasn’t directly related to the monument, as well as a demonstration by Floyd resident Joyce Hill Esterhuizen, who sat in front of the court house earlier this week encouraging passer-by to “break bread” with her and discuss the monument. Esterhuizen believes the monument should be taken down.
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig confirmed that the group defending the monument had notified his office in advance that they intended to assemble. Last week, a group protesting police brutality, particularly against Black people, was asked to move from the lawn to the sidewalk by Sheriff’s deputies, Rob Neukirch, who organized that protest, told the Press.
Thursday’s protest was organized by Michele Tucker, who runs the Bread of Life food pantry on Main Street, and her husband Randall Tucker. Randall told WSLS that “we’re here to save our heritage, our history; trying to save it and put it down through generation after generation.”
Another man compared the towering granite Confederate general to a tomb—he said it was an important symbol to honor those from Floyd who had lost their lives during the Civil War. “That monument is a memorial to my ancestors,” the man, who declined to be named, said. “They fought and they died, and they don’t have a tombstone or cemetery around here. So that (monument) is like their tombstone.”
Cindy Akers, who attended the protest Thursday and who said her family originated in Floyd County, agreed that the monument was honorary, and seemed to object to the idea that there is an inherent conflict between protecting the monuments and respecting Black lives, as the argument has been framed in the national media. “This is not a Confederate monument that is to white soldiers only; there were Black soldiers that fought under that flag with these men. That monument honors them too.”
It’s possible that some Black men did stand alongside white men in the Confederacy—however, these were in all cases enslaved Black men who were conscripted by their white owners. There were not free Black men who willingly defended the Confederacy, and in fact, the Confederate government actively refused to arm Black men, even those who were on the battlefields.
It’s for this reason, as well as the fact that the Confederacy defended the institution of slavery, that some people feel Confederate monuments such as the one that stands in the center of Floyd are more a painful reminder of a racist and exploitative past than a symbol of heroism.
Lanette Bellezza, a woman of color who works in the tourism industry in Floyd, argued against such monuments on a Facebook thread discussing the issue, and consented to be quoted for this story. In part, she wrote, “Do you know how it feels as a POC (person of color) to see this ‘reminder’ multiple times a day? How threatening it is that this is right in front of our courthouse—in a time where we are fighting against police brutality against Black people and in general?”
Elsewhere in the same discussion thread, Bellezza argued that “It is time for this statue to go. It glorifies white supremacy and it is not worthy of honor. Put it in a museum if you do not want to erase history, but it does not belong in the middle of town.”
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy erected the monument in Floyd in the early 1900s—40 years after the end of the Civil War.
Two teenage sisters from Floyd parked in the lot in front of the court house Thursday evening in a sort of counter-protest. They’d been driving around with a protest sign in the back of her car for a week, Nastassia Woolwine said, and had been “itching to use it”—she and her sister hadn’t yet been able to attend one of the area’s many Black Lives Matter protests because they were quarantining, she said.
The sign, which read both “BLM (Black Lives Matter)” and “Justice for George (Floyd),” was a convenient rebuttal of those demonstrating with Confederate flags. “We saw this, we just pulled in, no words were said, and we’ve just been sitting here,” Woolwine explained. Her sister was holding up the cardboard sign through the car’s sunroof.
Asked whether she thought the Confederate monument should be removed, Woolwine was thoughtful. “I don’t know about this monument. I’d need to do more research. But my thinking is that all of the statues that have anything to do with the South and you know, during the Civil War time—anything that has to do with racist generals or anything to do with slaves needs to be taken down,” she said.
No county or local official has as of yet suggested that the monument be removed.
