Plans for Middle Mile Infrastructure, a subcontractor of Facebook, to lay more fiber along Oxford Street in the Town of Floyd are “currently under review,” according to Virginia Department of Transportation communications representative Jason Bond. The contractor hopes to begin its work on March 16.
During last Thursday’s Town Council meeting, several Councilmen raised concerns about the potential disruptions that construction along Oxford Street could cause, especially given the still-ongoing Sidewalk Project.
“They’re going to bore into the road in the southbound lane—every 300-500 feet,” Mayor Will Griffin said. He added that Councilman Bruce Turner, who is also the chairman of the county Public Service Authority, “had some conversations and concerns about the water line,” referring to the fact that public water lines could be accidentally damaged and water service disrupted due to MMI’s ongoing work.
Contractors are required to follow so-called “Miss Utility” guidelines, by contacting existing utility companies in the area of construction to locate underground infrastructure, before construction begins. However, there are some concerns that the PSA’s maps of its water system are not entirely accurate.
Last autumn, during MMI fiber construction along Rtes. 8 and 221 in Floyd County, residents experienced both losses of water service and Internet service due to water line cuts and damage to the underground infrastructure of local telecommunications provider Citizens Telephone Cooperative.
At its Aug. 13, 2019, meeting, the Board of Supervisors discussed complaints from residents about traffic, blocked driveways, damaged mailboxes and trucks being parked on private lawns.
Around the same time, Citizens Executive Vice President of Customer Relations & Marketing Lori Saltus said the cooperative experienced repeated damage to its facilities along Facebook’s fiber route.
Asked about the potential ramifications of more fiber construction along Oxford Street, Citizens Chief Executive Officer & General Manager Greg Sapp said, “We have a major problem if the Miss Utility guidelines are not followed and our fiber and copper cables are cut or damaged. This disrupts critical and potentially life-saving services to our customers, cell towers (and) schools.”
MMI had agreed to reimburse Citizens’ for any cost of repairs to its facilities, and according to Sapp, attempts to secure that recompense are ongoing. “Citizens has been reimbursed by some of the contractors for damages and continues to work with other contractors for the remaining amounts. We are sure that we will be fully reimbursed for damages to our facilities,” Sapp said.
During the Town Council meeting, Councilman Chris Bond predicted disruption if the MMI project was approved. “It’s coming through disrupting things and no one in this community is getting any kind of benefit,” he said. Bond also said there was “no way” the MMI construction should be allowed to occur on Saturdays, given the significant traffic seen around Oxford Street during weekends. According to VDOT representative Ashley Smith, however, “on that particular road there aren’t any restrictions” related to what days of the week a contractor could work. “During the day, typical hours would be 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.,” Smith said. Referring to increased traffic on weekends, Smith said, “If there’s a severe concern for that, it’s something that we can look at, but our permit rules are very general in nature.”
Turner also raised the issue of further damage to town roads, including Oxford Street. “When it’s all said and done, are they (MMI) going to pave Oxford Street?” Turner asked the Council. “It’s already all jacked up.” Griffin, who has previously been in communication with MMI contractors and a VDOT liaison, said paving the road would be an “opportunity for goodwill.”
Jason Bond said that VDOT cannot deny a permit or right-of-way access for entities classified as “utilities,” and that MMI falls under that classification. The Virginia Code defines a utility as “a privately, publically or cooperatively owned line, facility, or system for producing, transmitting, or distributing telecommunications,” among other commodities.
Asked whether VDOT takes past disruptions and complaints about specific contractors into consideration when deciding whether to approve a permit, Jason Bond said, “VDOT works to ensure that the contractor performs the work in accordance with the permit requirements. Locally, we are not aware of a situation where a contractor or business (has) been banned from performing work within VDOT right of way.”
VDOT holds a performance surety bond with permit applicants such as MMI to “guarantee satisfactory performance of the work,” but this bond only covers any potential damage to VDOT assets in the right-of-way. “If a utility company damaged another utility company’s line, it is between those utilities companies to figure out how to get that service back and what their restitution would be,” Bond explained.
Smith clarified that VDOT does have an interest in ensuring the work is performed safely, however, and said that VDOT monitors whether construction is being performed within the confines of a permit. “We have an inspector out there multiple times during the week…they’re not working with no one watching, on our end,” Smith said.
Ultimately, the Town of Floyd does have limited authority to postpone MMI’s work along Oxford Street, because the town has already been issued access to the right-of-way for its Sidewalk Project. During Thursday’s meeting, Griffin told the Council, “We have the ability to say ‘no,’ because our project supersedes their (MMI’s) project.”
Bond, the representative from VDOT, confirmed that is essentially true. “When MMI Fiber approached the town regarding being able to enter their currently permitted work zone, they were made aware that if approved to perform their work, they would be operating as secondary to the interests of the town project,” he said.. When asked whether the town could request that the fiber project be delayed until after the sidewalk construction is completed, Bond said yes.
The Sidewalk Project is slated to be finished in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.