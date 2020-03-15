Virginia saw its first reported death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Saturday, March 14, exactly one week after the Department of Health confirmed the first case in the state. In the past seven days, 395 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 41 confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon. There are still no confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia.
State and local governments, including those in Floyd County, began implementing precautionary measures late last week in efforts to encourage social distancing, which can help contain the spread of the virus. The patient who died Saturday contracted coronavirus from an unknown source, indicating that community transmission of the virus has begun in the state. Social distancing works in concert with other recommended precautions, such as frequent hand-washing and proper sneeze and cough etiquette (sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, not your hand.)
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Northam announced that all public schools in the state were mandated to shut down for at least two weeks, through March 27. Independent schools in Floyd County, including the Blue Mountain School and Springhouse Community School, quickly followed suit and will close effective Monday, March 16 through the end of the month.
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors announced that in following with the schools, all public recreational activities would be suspended through March 27. Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Agee posted on Facebook that he hopes to reschedule all planned youth sports matches after the shut-down ends.
Filling the Need
As of Sunday morning, Floyd County Public Schools had not announced a contingency plan for distance learning or feeding children eligible for the free and reduced lunch program during the school closure. Other area schools, including Roanoke, Salem and Montgomery, quickly announced plans for using Chromebooks, city-wide Wi-Fi networks, and paper packets to complete planned coursework.
“We have a solid plan in place to still provide instruction to all students,” said Montgomery Superintendent Mark Miear, the Roanoke Times reported. “Our investment in technology is allowing us to do this. We are also providing lunch and breakfast to our students by using our bus fleet to make deliveries.”
In Floyd, local residents began banding together via social media to provide needed resources and meals to needy neighbors. Jim’s Grill, in Willis, announced on Facebook that it would “provide a bag lunch for pickup on Tuesday and Thursday” to parents of Willis and Indian Valley students, free of charge. Those interested in picking up a meal should call the restaurant by 9 a.m. on those days.
Parkway Grille announced that it would cancel its Sunday buffet for the next few weeks, because “safety and cleanliness always comes first.” The announcement continued, “Free bag lunches for Floyd County students will also be provided 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Please spread the word and stay united, as we need each other more than ever.”
A post from El Charro Mexican Grill on Saturday night said, “If you or any child you know is in need of a meal while school is closed, we will be providing free kids meals all day on Monday and Thursday.”
A new Facebook page titled “Bread of Life of Floyd Co., Va.” appeared on Saturday with the introduction, “Would you like to help, to feed families within our county a hot meal within these next two weeks that school is out?
It may be a donation or your giving of time to help serve others in our community but more so to share the love of the Lord who loves us.”
The paged shared announcements from local residents and businesses that were offering donations, assistance picking up prescriptions, childcare and more while schools are closed.
Appalachian Power on Friday announced it would suspend disconnects from nonpayment. “AEP is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in our communities. We know our customers are concerned about their families & ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy,” the company said on social media.
Testing
Amid increased numbers of cases and local efforts to fill in the gaps for urgently needed resources and services, the Virginia Department of Health on Saturday released updated guidance on testing for COVID-19.
The document said, “Due to a limited number of tests available, testing performed at…Virginia’s state lab is reserved for patients who meet VDH’s priority investigation criteria.”
In addition to previous criteria qualifying those who have had “close contact” with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of the onset of symptoms and those who live in a long-term care facility or nursing home and have tested negative for influenza and a panel of other respiratory viruses, the updated guidance included tests for people “with fever and clinically or radiographically diagnosed pneumonia requiring hospitalization AND who tested negative for flu and other respiratory illnesses AND had no alternative diagnosis.”
Although VDH officials had previously advised those exhibiting symptoms to contact their local primary care physician, who could refer them to the local health department if their symptoms warranted it, the new guidance document clarified that local health departments have no ability to administer tests.
“Virginia’s local health departments do not provide primary care and thus are not equipped to clinically evaluate patients with respiratory illnesses,” the document said. It continued, “Please do not refer your patients to a local health department for testing.”
Cancellations
Organizations and community groups in Floyd County continued to announce cancellations and restrictions this weekend.
• The Floyd Center for the Arts is suspending any events or gatherings of more than 30 people.
• NRV Cares announced that it will cancel its Spring Gala scheduled for March 21
• As of Friday, March 13, New River Valley Community Services will be screening all visitors to its facilities in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
