Across Virginia, people are feeling the presence and impact of coronavirus even as only 30 presumptive positive cases have been confirmed in the commonwealth. Store shelves are devoid of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, soap, beverages and pantry staples as Virginians prepare for the possibility of long-term quarantine.
School Closings
After declaring a state of emergency on Thursday, March 12, which among other measures instituted a ban on state employee travel and implementation of telework policies; a cancellation of all state conferences and large events for a minimum of 30 days, and urged localities to limit large public events, Gov. Northam on Friday afternoon mandated a two-week closure of all public schools throughout the state. Both independent schools in Floyd County, Springhouse Community School and Blue Mountain School, also announced plans to close effective March 16 through at least March 31.
The closure of public schools followed local decisions by Virginia Tech, Radford University and New River Community College to extend spring breaks and switch to online classes. Floyd County Public Schools had planned to close on Monday, March 16 to provide teachers with a “workday to prepare remote learning activities.” Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler could not immediately be reached for comment. On Tuesday, he reported that schools were preparing paper packets for students to take home and complete in case of a long-term school closure, a method that would accommodate even those students without broadband access at home.
According to the governor’s announcement, “Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning, while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.”
There are currently no presumptive positive cases in Southwest Virginia, although one teacher in Carroll County Public Schools has been advised to stay home after her daughter returned from a trip to Florida exhibiting symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), implementing a short-term closure of schools, even in the absence of a confirmed case in the district, “allows time for further understanding of the local COVID-19 situation (and) increases social distancing amongst the immediate school community.”
Testing for COVID-19
Throughout Virginia, very few people have been tested for coronavirus, which means there could be many more presumptive positive cases that are going unreported. This is another reason social distancing and good hygiene practices are important even in the absence of local cases. Currently, all presumptive positive cases have been associated with international travel. There is no evidence yet of community spread in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has stopped reporting the total number of pending cases on its public-facing website, which it says is due to an increased testing capacity because of the recent inclusion of commercial laboratories.
VDH Public Information Officer for the Western Region Robert Parker said anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should contact their local health care provider. “Based on their travel history and their symptoms or lack thereof, a decision is made about assessment and then treatment, if that’s warranted,” Parker said.
According to VDH Public Relations Coordinator Tammie Smith, the department will be approaching testing based on strict clinical and epidemiologic criteria. To qualify for testing, a patient must: have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within two weeks of the onset of symptoms; have traveled to a country with a level 2 or 3 travel advisory or an area with confirmed ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 within 14 days of the onset of symptoms; reside in a nursing home or long-term care facility AND have symptoms of lower respiratory illness AND have tested negative for influenza AND have tested negative for all other pathogens in a respiratory virus panel.
VDH Director of Communications Dena Potter confirmed on Friday afternoon that the department currently has the capacity to test between 450-550 individuals, but that this number is constantly changing as tests are administered. “We have ordered additional tests from CDC…the test kits we now are able to order (will provide) the capability to test approximately 100 individuals,” Potter said.
According to one local resident, testing has been difficult to access. “My step-son was just referred to Carilion Hospital with flu-like (symptoms), and at the hospital, he was told to treat the symptoms and self-quarantine. They would not test him for the coronavirus because, they said, they were saving tests for people at death’s door,” the resident reported. A representative for Carilion could not immediately be reached for comment despite multiple calls and emails.
Local Health Care Response
Both Carilion Clinic in Roanoke and Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd announced updated protocols to promote patient and resident safety. Among other measures, Carilion limited access to certain entrances, prohibited visitors under the age of 18, prohibited visitors for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients, and limited other patients to one visitor only, excluding pediatric patients who can have up to two.
Skyline announced on Thursday that it was fully restricting visitors.
Executive Director Vicki Clark said employees are following all hygiene procedures outlined by the CDC. “We are doing everything possible to protect our residents and employees,” she said. The nursing home serves 85 residents and Clark said she was calling every responsible party (such as residents’ family members) to inform them of the new visitation restrictions.
Cancellations
In Floyd specifically, in addition to the school closures, several events were canceled in the past couple days. Canceled events include:
• Floyd Contra Dance, scheduled for March 14
• The Friday Night Jamboree and Saturday’s Lonesome River Band concert at the Floyd Country Store on March 14-15
• The Floyd Old Time Music Get Together, scheduled for March 19-22
• Steve Marshall & High Road performance at Wildwood Farms General Store on March 14
• All services and events at Floyd United Methodist Church are cancelled for the next two weeks
• The Taste of Thai Pop-Up Dinner at Chantilly Farm, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed until May 16
• The Addams Family Musical, which was scheduled for April 2-5 at the June Bug Center, has been “pushed back until further notice,” according to director Fox James.
• The Concert for Climate, scheduled for March 27 at Dogtown Roadhouse, has been rescheduled to July 10.
• Many other local and regional events have also been cancelled, and the Floyd Press will work to keep readers updated.
Local Government
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors announced on Friday afternoon that in following with the two-week school closure, all recreational activities for the next two weeks would also be canceled.
On Friday, the Floyd-Floyd County Public Service Authority announced that it would begin chlorinating its water “for the next few months.” The PSA “is continually monitoring best practices, considering the recent outbreak of (COVID-19) in other parts of the Commonwealth and the United States,” the announcement said. It continued, “Although not required to do so, as our water system is a ground water/well system…and is considered safe for consumption, out of an abundance of caution the PSA will start chlorinating its water.”
According to the CDC, adding chlorine to drinking water can disinfect it and kill germs.
Economic Repercussions
Locally, residents are concerned about potential personal and economic impacts of mass closures. Kyla Rose Robbins, who has a compromised immune system, shared that “I’m unbelievably scared, as it (COVID-19) could be quickly fatal for me. I’m already self-quarantining… (using) extra hand sanitizer, not leaving the house, not eating out.”
Fitness instructor Brigitte Williams said, “I think many of us who are self-employed are concerned at the additional financial hardship this will add to an already difficult situation.”
Friday afternoon, posts began appearing in the Facebook group “Floyd Group” inquiring about resources for childcare and feeding the needy, given school closures.
Terry Smusz, the chief executive officer of New River Community Action (NRCA), said Friday afternoon that she was “not ready to answer” about the continuation of the Backpack Program while schools were closed. The Backpack Program is a volunteer-led initiative that provides supplementary food on a weekly basis to income-qualified students in Floyd.
Smusz said NRCA “does not have the capacity to feed the Floyd County school system,” but does operate a food pantry in its office on Epperly Mill Road, which is open to any household at 200% of the poverty line or below.
Kerry Ackerson, the executive director of Plenty! Farm and Food Bank, outlined significant impacts that COVID-19 has had on the organization. The food bank’s food recovery program with Food Lion is down, weekly deliveries from Virginia Tech’s dining hall have been canceled, and donations from individuals and businesses are down as well, Ackerson said. She said the best thing people can do to help support Plenty! is donate cash.
Ackerson said Plenty! usually operates with 60 volunteers per week, but she is concerned about being short-staffed due to illness, a lack of college interns due to universities shutting down, and a loss of older adult volunteers who may be practicing social distancing due to their increased risk of infection.
Ackerson said she expects an increase in food pantry demand due to several factors, including increased numbers of people experiencing lost income; increased food prices due to stockpiling; new food access challenges for those under quarantine or who have become ill, and potential challenges for folks eligible for the free and reduced lunch program, now that schools will close. In Floyd County, 47% of students are eligible for free and reduced lunch.
More than 200 people come through Plenty’s doors in a week, Ackerson said, and the food pantry will continue to operate with normal hours. However, the pantry is taking extra precautions to keep volunteers and patrons safe. Volunteers, staff and patrons will practice social distancing, volunteers and staff will be gloved at all times, and patrons will only be admitted to the building in designated areas. Rather than “shopping” at the pantry, patrons will be given a prepackaged selection of produce, meat, bread, canned goods and eggs as available.
This situation is constantly developing. Continue to check this page and next week’s paper for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.