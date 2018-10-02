One day just wasn’t enough to celebrate the history of the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia so the annual event has been expanded to three days with a reenactment of the Battle of Marion, Stoneman’s Raid from the Civil War, included.
Heritage Day events will take place Oct. 5-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the museum in Atkins.
Friday, Oct. 5, is Children’s Day with free admission for public, private and home-school students, teachers and parents. General public admission is $5.
Saturday, Oct. 6, will feature horse-drawn wagon rides, farmhouse tours, local musicians, craft and food vendors, farm animals, blacksmith and leathercraft demonstrations, edible and medicinal plant walks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and a skirmish of the Battle of Marion, Stoneman’s Raid. General admission is $5.
On Sunday, Oct. 7, there will be a church service at 11 a.m. and a visit with the troops at 12 p.m. prior to the Battle of Marion reenactment from 2-4 p.m.
The reenactment will be led by the Blue Gray Historical Group, which organize the Battles of Saltville each year.
According to the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies, the home of Civil War studies at Virginia Tech: “In December 1864, Union major general George Stoneman left Knoxville, Tennessee, on his way to southwestern Virginia in hopes of destroying vital Confederate infrastructure in the region, such as the bridges of the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad. General John C. Breckinridge, commander of all Confederate troops in southwestern Virginia, concentrated his forces at Saltville to protect the salt mines, but Stoneman bypassed Saltville on his way north. Realizing he had left most of southwestern Virginia at the mercy of Union invaders, Breckinridge moved his force of 1,000 soldiers east and encountered the 4,000 Federal troops near Atkins, a small community northeast of Marion, on December 17. Having engaged the enemy, Breckinridge fell back to a bluff on the north side of the middle fork of the Holston River closer to Marion, and Stoneman occupied a position on the south side of the Holston.”
“The two forces exchanged artillery fire during the evening near a covered bridge, but Stoneman made no serious attempt to cross it, preferring to wait until all of his command could join the engagement. The next morning, the battle resumed. The Union soldiers focused on both the covered bridge and a nearby ravine, in hopes of crossing the river and overrunning the outnumbered Confederates. In spite of their numerical inferiority, Breckinridge’s Confederates held a strong position and for much of the day were able to counter Stoneman’s maneuvers, at one point even counter-charging the Union lines. During the afternoon and evening, however, the Confederates began to run out of ammunition. Flanked by Stoneman’s men and facing potential destruction, Breckinridge quietly withdrew in the early morning hours of December 19, leaving Stoneman to move virtually unimpeded throughout Southwest Virginia. In the ensuing days, Union soldiers destroyed not only the salt mines at Saltville, but also two iron foundries in Marion before returning to East Tennessee.”
While the Marion battlefield has not been preserved, there is an interpretive marker that describes the battle. The Highway 11 bridge that crosses the Holston River Middle Fork is near the site of the original covered bridge.
Visitors attending the battle reenactment are encouraged to bring chairs and umbrellas.
For 32 years the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia has been preserving the history of the 19th century in this little corner of the commonwealth.
The museum on Rocky Hollow Road in Atkins offers visitors a look at what life was like on an 1890s farm and the history of the Germans and Scotch-Irish who settled the area.
Located on U.S. Forest Service land, the museum sits on property that was once owned and farmed by George and Sophie Phillippi. They lived on the 265-acre farm with their five children. Charles Phillippi founded the museum in 1987.
The restored 1894 Lindamood School is an example of one-room schools of the time in Southwest Virginia where first through seventh grades were taught by one teacher.
For additional information call 276-686-4401, email settlersmuseum@centurylink.net, go online to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.settlersmuseum.com or check it out on Facebook.
The museum is open through Nov. 15, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Volunteers are always needed at the museum and can help in many ways, including serving as an interpreter, greeting visitors, and doing maintenance, cleaning and gardening. Donations are welcome.
