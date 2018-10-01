Last year, local businesses partnered to raise just under $2,500 to donate to provide Christmas gifts to kids across the region. This year, they're back at it again.
"Just another crazy idea" is how event organizer Ken Heath describes how it all started. He was reminiscing with some of his buddies about one of their favorite movies, and the discussion turned to how most of them remembered first seeing "Smokey and the Bandit" at the local drive-in. Knowing the drive-in closes for the season, Heath approached Park Place owner Jerry Harmon with the idea of renting it for a fun night for his buddies.
"When he said yes, that's when it got fun," said Heath. “I started thinking of ways that we could do something cool here in this community, like we did a couple of years ago when we set up Operation Rudolph's Sled and gathered toys for the kids in Newport, Tennessee, whose families were out of work because of the fires in the Smokies. And just like that, it started falling into place. Last year, the group raised nearly $2,500 through sponsorships and gate receipts, and every penny was donated to help kids have some Christmas cheer across the region."
Park Place Drive In is rented, licenses are secured, and this year's event is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload.
"The folks that sponsor are invited to get together to help decide where the greatest need is this year. We're hoping the community comes out to enjoy this classic movie and help us help others," Heath said.
(0) comments
