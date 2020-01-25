Volunteers are working around the clock to try and get Woolly Mammoth ready for her annual spring arrival forecast in her hometown of Saltville on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Mascot for the Museum of the Middle Appalachians, Woolly has been prognosticating for many years and her health was declining. She is 26 in human years. This past year she got to the point that she needed some drastic rehabilitation.
Janice Orr, director of the museum, said that folks who saw Woolly over the summer could see that she was in need of help. “Her head was drooping, her color was bad, and her hair was falling out,” said Orr.
“It was feared that Woolly was near her end,” Orr said. “The family was called in. But, just in the nick of time, the Saltville Rescue Squad came to her aid and took Woolly in for rehabilitation.”
Since then, volunteers with the museum and students at Northwood High School have been restringing Woolly’s hair and a repair job is being done on her hydraulics and internal systems. The plan is to welcome Woolly back to her forecasting duties with a brand-new makeover at Woolly Mammoth Day Breakfast at Northwood High School.
The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Saltville museum, the breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the cafeteria features a country-style menu prepared and served by the men of the Madam Russell Memorial United Methodist Church. There will be live entertainment provided by local musicians Jeff Campbell, Randy Roberts and Dave Rymer. Door prizes will be drawn on the half-hour. Cost of the mammoth breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12 years. The breakfast ticket also includes admission to the museum that day where visitors can still see the Winter Wonderland of Christmas display extended for this event.
At 10:45 a.m., Woolly will join the crowd behind the school to show off her beautiful new full coat of hair, updated mechanical systems, new sound equipment with weather protection for her internal operations.
Following breakfast and Woolly and her son Little Salty’s forecast for spring, those attending are invited to a coffee reception from 11 a.m. to noon at the museum.
For information or breakfast tickets, call the museum at 276-496-3633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.