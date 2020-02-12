Best known for his appearance on “America's Got Talent” and a favorite from last year’s Summer of Love celebration in downtown Marion, Herbie Russ will host “Marion’s Got Talent” on Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre.
The show begins at 7 p.m. with five musical performances from area contestants competing for the first prize of $500 and a chance to appear as a headliner at the Lincoln.
Herbie Russ is a soulful performer who wears many 'musical hats' - including that of singer, saxophonist, keyboardist, producer and songwriter. They’ve heard his saxophone, but millions of people have also heard Russ sing, they just don’t know it. He has lent his vocals skills to commercial work for such clients as AT&T, The Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and the Fox Network.
Contestants in this year’s local talent program are:
Michael Karnes of Marion, math teacher at Marion Senior High School and Dip Dog Eating Champion, singing, playing guitar, parody writer.
Jarid Reedy and Curtis Shupe of Marion, singing and playing guitar. Reedy is a family services specialist and Shupe is a cardiovascular nurse.
Levi Gilley of Chilhowie, fifth-grader at Chilhowie Elementary School, playing banjo and singing.
Alyssa Maiden of Abingdon, Virginia Highlands Community College student, travel volleyball coach, singer/songwriter.
Christina Druen of Abingdon, graphic designer for K-VA-T, singing.
Nick Dennis of Abingdon, music teacher at Russell County High School, singing.
Each contestant will have three to seven minutes to complete their performance. Rehearsal and sound check are at 5 p.m.
Contestants will be judged in the follow categories: Overall Performance, Stage Presence, Level of Talent, Adherence to Time Limit, and Judges Choice.
Tickets for the show are $20 each. For more information, call 276-378-5038 or 276-783-6092.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.